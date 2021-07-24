First blood to the Lions as Warren Gatland's side squeeze Springboks in first test win

Duhan van der Merwe, right, and Robbie Henshaw of the British and Irish Lions in action against Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

FOR 40 minutes, the Lions looked lost in South Africa. Squeezed by the world champions, the tourists went in nine points down at the half-time having fallen for every trick in the Springbok book.

It looked bleak, but Warren Gatland has been in every conceivable half-time dressing-room situation. The Lions re-emerged a different team after the restart, going to the air in a relentless barrage that forced error after error from the green back-three.

It was remarkable stuff, not the easiest on the eye but effective in its execution. Maro Itoje was magnificent, Courtney Lawes immense. The Scottish pair of Ali Price and Duhan van der Merwe justified their selection, while the Irish trio of Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan all played key roles.

They needed some help from the Television Match Official Marius Jonker, whose presence in the box had caused consternation in the Lions’ ranks. He chalked off two Springbok tries, the first of which was marginal, while his decision not to punish Hamish Watson for a tip-tackle at a crucial phase of the game will surely upset the Springboks who lost Willie le Roux to a head injury in that moment.

It began ferociously, but soon became a tactical battle and it was South Africa who dominated the first-half exchanges.

For 10 minutes, it was everything you could have hoped for from a first Test. The Lions clearly wanted to set a tone and keep the ball in play against a team that was short on game-time and had endured a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

Itoje levelled Eben Etzebeth with his first tackle, before Lukhanyo Am monstered Elliot Daly. Turnover followed turnover and the game flowed from end to end.

After testing the water, the world champions came up for air and implemented their game-plan. It wasn’t pretty, but it resulted in them taking a nine-point lead in at the break.

Handre Pollard opened the scoring after Tom Curry was pinned in at the ruck, while the England flanker allowed him to double the lead when he launched a brainless late tackle on Faf de Klerk after Etzebeth had gained revenge on Itoje with a choke-tackle turnover.

The visitors made error after error. Dan Biggar pulled a penalty back, but the Lions needed a huge play from Itoje after Siya Kolisi surged from the back of a dominant maul towards the line. The England lock was barely legal as he got over the ball, but referee Nic Berry gave him the penalty nonetheless.

Pollard extended the lead, before Luke Cowan-Dickie’s lineout throwing began to wilt and when Van der Merwe went off his feet the out-half made it a nine-point game.

On the pitch, the Lions were flagging but Furlong came up with a scrum penalty win to edge some momentum and they had chances to at least narrow the gap before the break.

However, Biggar and Daly both missed kicks at goal before Henshaw spoiled his own brilliant work by knocking on as Willie le Roux scrambled back to tackle him after he’d scythed outside Kolisi.

So, it was a two-score game at the break and Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber sent on a whole new front-row at half-time in a bid to squeeze the tourists further.

Instead, it was the Lions who started on the front-foot and the world champions conceded a succession of penalties to allow Biggar turn down points and go to the corner.

Cowan-Dickie found Lawes at the tail and the red maul formed and went forward, rotating just enough for the hooker to get over the line and you could see from the reaction of Tadhg Furlong what it meant to Gatland’s team.

Biggar converted, but the Lions almost handed the control of the game back to the world champions as le Roux raced on to Am’s kick to score only to have the try chalked off by Jonker, whose presence as a non-neutral official had been questioned by the Lions in the build-up.

It was a marginal call, but the local TMO subsequently awarded a try for the home team a few minutes later as du Toit cleaned up a loose pass and fed Makazola Mapimpi, who again chipped ahead. Du Toit messed up the follow up, but didn’t knock on, Mapimpi collected and Faf de Klerk followed up to score.

Pollard missed the conversion and a Kwagga Smith ruck offence handed Biggar a chance to narrow the gap and this time he nailed the kick.

Suddenly, the Lions were on top and when Van der Merwe slapped an Ali Price box-kick back, Courtney Lawes made a big charge and when the ‘Boks strayed offside Biggar made it a one-point game.

Van der Merwe was dominating in the air and almost scored only to be pulled back for a Henshaw knock-on.

Still, the Lions kept coming and Biggar put his side into the lead for the first time with 17 minutes remaining after the ‘Boks hauled down a dominant maul.

Pollard missed a chance to restore the lead after Hamish Watson somehow got away with just a penalty after lifting le Roux beyond the horizontal.

For the second time, the Lions needed their old mate Jonker to rule out a Springbok try as De Allende thought he’d capitalised on some awful hesitancy from Owen Farrell only for the TMO to spot an earlier knock-on by Cheslin Kolbe.

Instead, it was the Lions who extended their lead through Farrell and although Damian Willemse brilliantly gathered the restart the ‘Boks couldn’t play their way to victory as Itoje won the ball back in contact to secure a crucial first Test win.

Scorers: South Africa: H Pollard 4 pens, F de Klerk try; Lions: L Cowan-Dickie try, D Biggar 4 pens, con, O Farrel pen;

SOUTH AFRICA -- W le Roux (D Willemse 66); C Kolbe, L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard (E Jantjies 71), F de Klerk (H Jantjes 74); O Nche (S Kitschoff h-t), B Mbonambi (M Marx h-t), T Nkayane (F Malherbe h-t); E Etzebeth, F Mostert (L de Jager 63); S Kolisi (capt), K Smith (R Elstadt 64), PS du Toit.

LIONS – S Hogg; A Watson, E Daly, R Henshaw, D van der Merwe; D Biggar (E Daly 67), A Price (C Murray 64); R Sutherland (M Vunipola 57), L Cowan-Dickie (K Owens 57), T Furlong (K Sinckler 67); M Itoje, AW Jones; C Lawes (T Beirne 73), J Conan, T Curry (H Watson 57).

Ref: N Berry (Australia)