Fed up South Africans eager for an end to domestic strife

South Africans of all hues have a word they use to express themselves when they are fed up: “we are gatvol,” they say, pronounced with Afrikaans’ typical blunt edges.

This was the word mentioned at the Springbok camp in Bloemfontein last week as they got to work ahead of the tour by the British and Irish Lions. “We are gatvol of Covid, gatvol of not playing,” said one.

Yet by all accounts they have transformed their enduring disappointment into energy and excitement. Word from the Free State — journalists are barred, on health and safety grounds, from attending the training camp — is that drills have been slick and physical. Players are getting stuck in.

The landscape might have changed, but the prospect of playing the Lions remains cherished among South African players.

In build-ups to the tour, footage of the 2009 visit is a regular feature on television with heroes like John Smit, Jaque Fourie and Bryan Habana adding to the mystique in their frequent re-telling of the highs and lows.

When the Lions arrive, it will be to a country uneven and uncertain in outlook and personality. The Covid-19 pandemic is raging — last Sunday, the Gauteng province recorded 8,640 new cases, the highest provincial number ever recorded — and the country is on level three lockdown. Hospitals are under enormous pressure, the vaccine roll-out is moving at glacial pace and people are anxious.

And although SA Rugby is hoping to clear several bureaucratic hurdles to allow 10,000 supporters into stadiums for the Test series, Government will take its cue from the 45-member ministerial advisory committee (who aren’t likely to have any particular affinity for rugby or its traditions).

Yet despite the bleak national mood, there is great expectation ahead of the tour. The suggestion that it be pushed out 12 months was given short shrift by the punters, even with the certainty that it will be a television-only affair. They have grown fatigued of the endless diet of domestic fare and are desperate to watch the Springboks again.

The team last played in November 2019, when they won the World Cup in Japan. Ever since, players have been scattered to the four winds. Stars like Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk, Damien De Allende and Makazole Mapimpi have continued to shine offshore with several more having to make do with internal competition and, more recently, the Rainbow Cup final.

Last weekend’s decider, which featured Benetton against the Bulls, was a salutary reminder that hubris can play no part in the Boks’ attitude towards the Lions. Few South Africans gave the Italians a chance, even at home, with expectations of a blow-out — but it was South Africa’s strongest provincial team that was torn apart.

“Wake-up calls are never a bad thing, but will there ever be a permanent cure for South African arrogance?” asked one columnist.

Jake White, the Bulls coach, duly warned that playing new teams was always a problem — they present new challenges, new personnel, new tricks to work out.

The defeat may even benefit the Springboks; any complacency was knocked out by the thunderous result in Treviso. It will thus be a brave headline writer who calls the Lions ‘pussycats’, as one at the Cape Argus described them rather prematurely in 1997. It is a year Springbok fans recall without any fondness.

The frequent exposure of players like De Klerk, De Allende, RG Snyman, Jasper Wiese and the Du Preez brothers to Home Nations representatives will also remind their teammates that the Lions will be well prepared and equipped to play a game suited to both the coast and the highveld, where the air is thin and the fields fast.

The major European leagues are all broadcast on local television, with an increasing acceptance of their virtues, so any sniffy attitude towards the standard of northern hemisphere rugby is misplaced. One snarky tabloid writer has predicted a 3-0 whitewash, but his more sensible peers are expecting a ferocious Lions team in the tradition and style of Warren Gatland.

While the Lions will have yesterday’s match against Japan to fortify them, the Springboks curiously opted for Georgia, whom they play next weekend and again the week after.

Georgia won’t present anything remotely close to the Lions in shape or form, but any action, under the circumstances, will be welcomed by coaches Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus, the all-knowing, all-popular figurehead of the local game whose entertaining forays into Twitter and Snapchat tend to be more frequent than his media interactions, presumably because he doesn’t want to get in Nienaber’s way.

As the new number one, a Lions series in his first proper year offers the ultimate test of Nienaber’s credentials. “It’s like a jet standing on the runway without fuel,” he offers as the perfect metaphor for the Boks’ persistent inaction.

The Georgia Tests will also give the Lions a first-hand look at the state of the Springboks, who traditionally take a game or three to find their rhythm. Given their lack of game time, they may look quite horrible against Georgia.

Word from the camp is that there will be no left-field selections — “there is too much at stake for surprises,” said one — with Nienaber sure to play a conservative hand with his selection. He must box clever for the Georgia matches because several of his best players are unavailable: Kolbe is tied up in France, RG Snyman and De Allende are recovering from the fire-pit incident and Duane Vermeulen has undergone ankle surgery.

There is optimism around the Ireland-based pair being available for the Lions series, less so with Vermeulen, the Boks’ talisman. He will be given every chance of playing, even if he misses the opening Lions Test match. Kolbe, too, will be rushed in after doing duty for Toulouse in the Top 14 final, although probably not for the opener against Georgia.

The mood is dark around South Africa. The Lions, though, will be warmly welcomed. Except on match day.