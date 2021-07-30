Erasmus video just a side-show says Lions coach McBryde

LIONS scrum coach Robin McBryde says the coaches have not sat down to watch Rassie Erasmus's 62 minute video critique of the refereeing of the first Test and World Rugby's protocols and says the tourists have full faith in the referee Ben O'Keeffe ahead of tomorrow's second meeting with the Springboks.

South Africa's director of rugby has spent the entire week undermining the team of officials which will be led by New Zealander O'Keeffe, taking to social media, hijacking his coach's press conference and then releasing his video to make his various points about individual incidents and a perceived lack of respect.

McBryde revealed that the Lions met O'Keeffe and his assistants yesterday, while he also had a meeting with former All Black scrum coach Mike Cron who provides assistance around the scrums.

And he says the officials will not be affected by the storm.

"No I don't think so," he said.

"He (O'Keeffe) is professional enough. We are all professional enough. If I was on social media looking for things I could find them. I am not on social media, it's a different world to me. It's just that it has been highlighted this week and brought to everybody's attention but we know it's there. Let's just get on with it.

"As Ben O'Keefe said himself, we're aware there's a lot of stuff out there on social media etc, but that's not going to affect anything.

"That's just a sideshow. We had a positive discussion with the referee.

"Everyone realises they're in a tough place. They've got a tough job to do. But we were really happy with Nic Berry last Saturday and I don't think it will be any different this weekend either.

"There are a lot of things, just leave that where it is and focus on the game in Saturday.

"Hopefully it will be a great game and contest and we can forget about what has gone on this week and does not detract from the actual spectacle.

"I know talking to a number of players and coaches here who have got family back home they said the amount of people who are loving it.

"I know there are no supporters but back home everybody is making the most of it and really enjoying the contest and the challenge. Hopefully it will be the same this weekend.

"On Ben we have no issues. He is a top man and we are looking forward to working with him on Saturday.

"I had a conversation with Mike Cron early on Tuesday morning, just around the scrum.

"Mike is used as a consultant for World Rugby, he’s a great sounding board.

Everyone in world rugby knows Mike from a scrummaging point of view in particular.

"I was on a call with him for well over half an hour, I was keen to hear his views on a couple of things. I can only speak from my own experience this week.

"I know Joel (Jutge, World Rugby's head of referees) has been in touch with Warren with regards to some clips that he wanted clarity on.

"The process is not different to what I’ve experienced in the past internationally. It was the same during the World Cup in 2019 and I can only say that I’m really happy with the way the week has gone and we weren’t surprised by anything on Saturday from Nic Berry and we had a good conversation with the referees yesterday.

"We’re generally happy with the way things have gone this week."

Rather than sitting through Erasmus's production, McBryde has been thumbing through some relevant literature to get a sense of what will be coming from the Bok-lash.

"I've read a book 'Ja-Nee', which gives you an insight from a South African perspective on the 1974 Lions trip," he said.

"They lost the first Test and it's a book by Dugald Macdonald. And that was enough of an insight from a South Africa point of view for me basically with regards to what the second Test means to them as a nation.

"They're a very proud nation who will be looking to come out with all guns blazing. That's what we're expecting and that's what I've been preparing for really. Anything else is not in my domain really.

"Just how much it meant to them. It was written by someone who played in the game, he was reflecting on it all those years ago, looking back at tapes etc.

"That second Test was given the title of the most important game in South African history, it was really built up and he was reflecting on it and on all the pressure that was on them as players in terms of what it meant to the nation.

"It was reflected in the numerous changes they made to the team and a few things that happened on the field.

"A few Welshmen came out well, Phil Davies, Gareth Edwards and Mervyn Davies.

"They lost heavily in that second Test but it just gives you a flavour of how much it means to them and how much the first Test defeat hurt them.

"It just gives you an insight into how they’ll be feeling at this moment in time and they’ll be more determined on Saturday to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"We’re going to have to raise our game. As happy as we were with the performance last Saturday there are certainly areas that we need to improve on again so we don’t give them any life at the beginning of this game on Saturday."

McBryde was asked about out-half Dan Biggar's fitness after he came through the Head Injury Return to Play process.

"Dan Biggar will complete his graduated return to play today with his final contact training session ahead of the match on Saturday," he said, reading from a pre-prepared statement.

"He has been symptom-free since his post-match head injury assessment and has remained symptom free throughout the process.

"He has been monitored daily by two consultant sports physicians and has also been reviewed by an independent professional consultant.

"This process has been successfully utilised to allow for independent verification of the medical management undertaken in all concussion cases during the tour in SA to date.

"All players will have an individualised and highly integrated approach to their management with a multitude of factors being taken into consideration. Our players health remains the absolute priority and we continue to deliver the highest level of care independent of any match regardless of its importance."