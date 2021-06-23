De Allende and Snyman cleared to link up with the Springboks ahead of Lions tour

The Springboks have been handed a major double boost ahead of the upcoming Lions tour, as Munster duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel to South Africa to join up with the squad.

De Allende and Snyman suffered burns following a fire pit accident earlier this month, but having received positive feedback from the specialist this week, they will continue their respective recoveries under the care of the Springboks medical team.

Snyman is still rehabbing a long-term knee injury, which he suffered minutes into his Munster debut last year. It remains to be seen if he will fully cover in time to take on the Lions, but the Boks are clearly optimistic about his chances of doing so.

Both players helped South Africa win the World Cup in 2019 before moving to Limerick, with De Allende making a big impression in his first season with Munster.

The province has confirmed that De Allende and Snyman will both travel back to South Africa this week.

So far, Jacques Nienaber has been preparing with locally based players only and Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids said the overseas contingent, which includes De Allende and Snyman will join the squad on Sunday.

The 'Boks warm-up for the Lions games with a pair of Tests against Georgia and Davids said no decision has been taken on their involvement in the July 2 opener in Pretoria

"I can't say that at this stage, the overseas based players are coming in on Sunday and a thorough assessment will be made in terms of where they are medically and then we will make a decision from there."