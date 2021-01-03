Dark clouds hang over Lions tour as confusion reigns around vaccine roll-out in South Africa

The Tour

The further you get away from it the better it looks. Ideally, the 1997 Lions tour to South Africa should have been carved up only between the dual platforms of newspapers and the wireless. That way the stories of the first Lions tour of the professional era could have grown legs and never run out of steam.

Those who were there - and there were thousands, with the Welsh the biggest contingent - could have been the eye witnesses to one of the great touring stories.

The return there in 2009 was painful by comparison. Right on cue, however, the Boks are world champions as another Lions tour comes around the bend. Just like 1997.

The only problem is nobody knows if it will go ahead. The Lions issued a holding statement yesterday, painting a picture with lots of gaps and no clear pattern about how to fill them in. So far the only thing really visible is the dark cloud hanging over the scene. This is like being asked to book a holiday in a hotel under construction in a country where weather events and industrial relations are dodgy.

If late February had been looking like the cut-off point for a decision, then circumstances will likely overtake us. The Lions are taking their lead from the British High Commission in Pretoria and the Irish Embassy, which is reading the situation on the ground. The confusion around the current state of the vaccine roll-out in South Africa has added an extra layer of fog.

That country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been widely reported as warning it might be the second quarter of the year before the roll-out starts. Access to vaccines may not be the issue, rather who foots the bill. Health workers and those with private health insurance expect to be sorted sooner than that. If you were travelling to South Africa for a massive, once-every-12-years rugby event, in a rugby-mad country, you'd want to know the normal risks around security in that part of the world have not been elevated by Covid.

Currently, both hosts and visitors are poring over the alternatives. Last summer South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux warned that punters were critical to the tour taking place. You'd expect him to stick to that line for now, until it becomes something like: 'a series behind closed doors might be better than nothing.'

It would be cruel on lots of stakeholders - a country eyeing the turbo boost to their economy from a horde of big-spending British and Irish fans; the fans themselves; the Lions commercial engine which is fuelled partly by ferrying those fans on official travel packages. South African rugby would be hoping to generate €60-70m from a full-on Lions visit, without gouging the punters on the price of tickets, as they did in 2009. The optics then of the vast swathes of empty seats were awful.

Instead of ticket prices, however, it's all about health and safety. If it comes down to a choice between postponing the tour until 2022, or running it the way we consume our rugby now - on what feels like CCTV - then noses will be out of joint, left, right and centre. Postponement to the autumn would involve a knife fight with the clubs. Pushing it back 12 months would involve buy-in from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa themselves, who are hosting, respectively, tours from Ireland, England and Wales. Swapping the summer schedule of 2022 with 2021 is on the table. That's a lot of collateral damage.

The advent of professionalism created high hurdles for the Lions, but the results from 2013 in Australia and 2017 in New Zealand were, literally, on the money. Consequently, everyone loves the Lions, but nobody more than the bean-counters. Wiping this tour from the calendar would be a disaster. If it came down to bringing a squad of 30 players, putting them in a bubble in Johannesburg for a few weeks, and playing a three-Test series behind closed doors, then that would be medicine we'd have to swallow.

The Competition

It was Leo Cullen who best summed up the media day for the launch of the Pro12 a few years ago. After a slalom of interviews, where PR people had put a ring through the noses of coaches and captains and led them over various obstacles, Cullen looked relieved it was all over. Heading for the exit he described the ordeal as "a no-score draw".

The notion of divulging something interesting at these events would be revolutionary. Everyone who dips their snout in this trough understands it's all about bland.

The launch of the Pro14 three years ago held out the prospect of something different, for the Cheetahs and the Kings were in town. Being new to all this, maybe they would veer off script and give us a few show-stopping lines? Instead, it was like the first day of school where the teacher is bringing the new kid into class. Please be nice.

The fear that the new recruits would bring nothing to the table bar their lunch money was well founded. The mood now, with South Africa's big four flexing their muscles, is altogether different. There are two elements in this: first, they are a good deal better than the Cheetahs and the Kings; second, the Pro14 is in desperate need of a service.

Despite the uncertainty of Covid, Eduard Coetzee, the CEO of the Sharks, sees only good things up ahead. As a loosehead prop he spent seven seasons in France, between Bayonne and Biarritz. He would have cosied up to John Hayes when Biarritz were giving Munster a bit of hurry-up in the Heineken Cup semi-final in San Sebastian in 2010.

He is a Europhile and considers himself "lucky" to have had that exposure to different cultures. And he can't wait for the Rainbow Cup, the first get-together between the Pro14 teams and South Africa's Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls, in April. And the prospect of being a part of Europe's bigger competition as well.

"It's a new level of passion," he says. "With respect to the South African crowds, it's a different experience. Smaller stadiums and very vocal fans - it's special and I think our boys will really enjoy that. And we'll have to adapt our play. The fields here are fast and dry nearly all of the time so playing in heavier conditions in a European winter will be a challenge for us. We're already contracting players with that in mind.

"Hopefully, our revenues will pick up and we'll be successful in the competition. There's a huge expat South African community in Europe so we're hoping they'll support us. For South African rugby in general, I think there will be successful spin-offs all over the place. There is obviously a commercial upside for us; our currency compared to the pound and the euro is a lot weaker so any revenue we can generate in a foreign currency is a big benefit."

The Sharks were zipping along on a six-game unbeaten streak in the Currie Cup before Covid's second wave knocked them back. Now it's about getting to the finish line, and then filling in the time between now and April. If the Lions in July is in doubt, then how can a series three months earlier have a better chance? The Rainbow Cup has none of the imperatives surrounding a Lions tour. Its detail has not yet been finalised. If games have to be played in a bubble then it's doable.

"We're excited about this happening and we'll be coming with humility, but also with confidence" says Coetzee. "For us, after Super Rugby, the travel is going to be a breeze, with the minimal time difference and no jet lag. We've got direct flights from Durban straight into the UK. Also I think the European clubs will find it different coming to play in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria - they're all easily accessible compared to going to the Cheetahs and the Kings.

"It will be easier for fans to follow and the logistics for teams will be easier. I think it will be a nice break as well for European teams to come here in December. I've been in Belfast and Dublin where the winter is highly over-rated. Give me the South African sun. We can't wait to get started and everyone is really looking forward to it."

They're not in a minority on that.

The game

Rugby behind closed doors has revealed a soundtrack you'd be familiar with only if you regularly attend games below the top end. Anything from schools junior cup up to AIL Division 1A would reveal how much noise players make from start to finish in any given game. There was a time when referees would remind both teams the only voices he wanted to hear - it was only menfolk with whistles back then - were the captains. If players were to follow that line now you'd think something was up.

This is less about them hollering at referees and more about shouting at each other. Because it's all high volume praise accompanied by backslapping and high-pitched yelping, it is presented as positive. Essentially, however, it's about pissing off the opposition. You'll hear it when an opponent makes a mistake as quickly as you'll hear it when a team-mate does something useful - like winning a turnover. In the absence of crowds, teams have felt the need to make their own noise. 'Create our own atmosphere' is one message posted by a current pro team on the walls of their changing room.

If the same message is not copied verbatim elsewhere, then its theme is common. So we are subjected to the pathetic spectacle of backs sprinting from distance to festoon props because the other fella's elbow might have touched the ground a millisecond before his own. And the referee called a penalty. Cue 'we've won the lotto' reaction. Please, make it stop.

You can imagine referees find this galling, as they are in the middle of it. There is a mood among them to do something about it, but getting from that point to action is rarely straightforward. On Planet Ref it requires leadership from the senior citizens to effect widespread buy-in. So while something like this is fixable, there has to be leadership and teamwork.

This extends to other, more serious, aspects of the game. Like the protocol on rugby's High Tackle Framework. Having been given a run-out at the under 20 World Cup last year, it was then rolled out for the big gig in Japan. Some coaches were horrified by its potential. You'll remember there was carnage in a few of the early rounds.

And since then? The step-by-step process referees followed en route to making a decision doesn't seem so commonplace anymore. It is unclear the level of application across the board. But the scrutiny of referees remains the same. Given the queue around the block of litigants with concussion issues, it's hard to fathom the apparent confusion about what's tolerable and what's not.

The difference between a positive action with an unforeseen, negative outcome, and a negative action with predictable results, is a sharp stick on which Joe Schmidt sits currently. He is less than two months into his new role as World Rugby's Director of Rugby and High Performance - which includes how referees do their job. Never slow to point out their shortcomings when he was coaching, this will be an interesting journey for a poacher turned gamekeeper.