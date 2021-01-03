| -0.2°C Dublin

Dark clouds hang over Lions tour as confusion reigns around vaccine roll-out in South Africa

Brendan Fanning

Confusion around the current state of vaccine roll-out in South Africa adds an extra layer of fog

Wiping the Lions tour from the calendar would be a disaster, so playing the games behind closed doors might be the medicine we have to swallow. Photo: Stephen McCarthy Expand

The Tour

The further you get away from it the better it looks. Ideally, the 1997 Lions tour to South Africa should have been carved up only between the dual platforms of newspapers and the wireless. That way the stories of the first Lions tour of the professional era could have grown legs and never run out of steam.

Those who were there - and there were thousands, with the Welsh the biggest contingent - could have been the eye witnesses to one of the great touring stories.

