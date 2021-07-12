Conor Murray to lead Lions for the first time against South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday

CONOR MURRAY will lead his Lions team out for the first time on Wednesday night.
he tour captain starts his first game on South African soil at the Cape Town Stadium where Warren Gatland's team can expect to face their toughest test yet against South Africa 'A'.
Murray was named captain for the tour after Alun-Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder in the eve of departure win over Japan.
He leads a team that features Ireland colleagues Bundee Aki and Iain Henderson, while Tadhg Beirne is on the bench.
Henderson is partnered by Maro Itoje in what could be the starting second-row pairing for the Test Series. Itoje has recovered from his stomach bug.
Aki has been involved in all five games and partners Chris Harris in midfield as Robbie Henshaw remains sidelined.
Anthony Watson, Harris and Dan Biggar start their second match in four days.
SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
Wednesday 14 July 2021
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 7pm (BST)
15. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales) #846
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #836
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Conor Murray – captain (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
5. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808
6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #854
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787
18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #848
19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852
20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849
22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822