Conor Murray to lead Lions for the first time against South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday

Conor Murray in action for the Lions against the Cell C Sharks. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Sportsfile

CONOR MURRAY will lead his Lions team out for the first time on Wednesday night.

The tour captain starts his first game on South African soil at the Cape Town Stadium where Warren Gatland's team can expect to face their toughest test yet against South Africa 'A'.

Murray was named captain for the tour after Alun-Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder in the eve of departure win over Japan.

He leads a team that features Ireland colleagues Bundee Aki and Iain Henderson, while Tadhg Beirne is on the bench.

Henderson is partnered by Maro Itoje in what could be the starting second-row pairing for the Test Series. Itoje has recovered from his stomach bug.

Aki has been involved in all five games and partners Chris Harris in midfield as Robbie Henshaw remains sidelined.

Anthony Watson, Harris and Dan Biggar start their second match in four days.

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

Wednesday 14 July 2021

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 7pm (BST)

15. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales) #846

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #836

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Conor Murray – captain (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #854

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #848

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852

20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849

22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822