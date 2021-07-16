Conor Murray's Lions test place in jeopardy as Warren Gatland reopens scrum-half debate

Conor Murray is in a battle to start at scrum-half for the Lions against the Springboks. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Conor Murray's place in the Lions test team is not guaranteed after Warren Gatland reignited the scrum-half debate ahead of the final warm-up game against the Stormers on Saturday.

Murray had been pencilled in to start against the Springboks after being named tour captain following the injury to Alun Wyn Jones last month. However, with the Wales legend making a shock recovery to join the touring party in South Africa for this weekend’s game, and with Murray delivering an under-par performance against South Africa 'A' on Wednesday, it appears that the battle at number nine is not over yet.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against the Stormers, Lions head coach Warren Gatland said that Scotland's Ali Price 'absolutely' has a chance to play his way into test-match contention.

"We’ve been pleased with the way that he’s [Price] gone," Gatland said.

"He’s looked sharp. He’s kicked well. He’s worked really hard on his kicking game and his kicking has been excellent. He’s got that left-foot variation. He’s made a couple of nice breaks and defended well too. He’s had a really good tour. It’s a really good game for him to play on Saturday and give him an opportunity to put his hand up."

Four Irish players have the chance to impress Gatland one last time against the Stormers, with Robbie Henshaw making his first appearance in South Africa after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tadhg Furlong starts at tighthead prop, while Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan are in the back row at blindside flanker and number eight respectively.

Gatland says that '60-70pc' of the test team has yet to be decided, which gives the Irish contingent a huge opportunity to stake a claim in Cape Town on Saturday.