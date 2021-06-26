Conor Murray the shock choice as new Lions captain after injury to Alun Wyn Jones

Conor Murray is the new Lions captain. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

Conor Murray will lead the Lions in South Africa this summer.

The Ireland scrum-half has been named as Alun-Wyn Jones' replacement as the leader of the tour after the Wales second-row was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder suffered in the Lions' opening win over Japan in Murrayfield.

Although he has never captained Munster or Ireland, Gatland said Murray was an "excellent" candidate to lead the tour in what was a surprise decision.

The tour will be Murray's third after he saw Test action in Australia in 2013 and started all three games against New Zealand in 2017.

“Alun Wyn will obviously be a big loss, both on and off the field, but will be ably replaced by Conor," Gatland said.

“Conor is an outstanding rugby player and is held in the highest regard with both the players and coaches. As a three-time Lions tourist, he knows what will be required as captain and I am certain he will lead the squad with excellence. He will also be well supported by an experienced leadership group."

James Ryan has been overlooked as Jones' replacement as Warren Gatland opted to call up Wales second-row Adam Beard.

The Lions have also lost Justin Tipuric to a shoulder injury, with his Wales teammate Josh Navidi getting the nod to replace him.

“We’re all incredibly disappointed for Alun Wyn and Justin,” Gatland said,

“The timing of these injuries seem particularly cruel given we fly to South Africa tomorrow, but unfortunately they’re part of the game."

“We plan for Adam and Josh to join up with the touring party before we depart for South Africa tomorrow evening.”

The Lions will be joined by the Exeter Chiefs contingent before they depart for South Africa tomorrow.