Conor Murray starts as Warren Gatland shakes up Lions team with three changes for second Springboks Test

Conor Murray has come in for Ali Price as the Lions look to win the Test series against the Springboks. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

Conor Murray will start for the Lions in Saturday's second Test against South Africa in one of three changes to the team made by Warren Gatland.

The Ireland scrum-half had to make do with a place on the bench for last week's win over the Springboks, but having impressed late on, Murray is now preferred to Ali Price, who is among the replacements.

Ireland have four starters with Murray joining Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan in the XV, while Tadhg Beirne will provide cover from the bench.

Bundee Aki has missed out on selection again, despite Gatland reshuffling his midfield, with Chris Harris getting the nod to start alongside Henshaw, as Elliot Daly drops to the bench.

The only change in the pack sees Make Vunipola start ahead of Rory Sutherland, as Gatland opts for the experience of the English loosehead.

Otherwise, it's as you were. Vunipola will pack down alongside compatriot Luke Cowan-Dickie and Furlong.

Skipper Alun Wyn Jones remains in situ alongside last weekend's man-of-the-match Maro Itoje.

Despite Welsh calls for Taulupe Faletau to start ahead of Conan, the Leinster man retains his place, with Faletau promoted to the bench at the expense of Hamish Watson.

Murray will partner Dan Biggar at half-back, should the Welsh out-half come through his return-to-play protocols this week.

Henshaw is joined by Harris in midfield, with Gatland keeping faith in the same back-three, as Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe again link up.

Ken Owens, Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Beirne and Faletau will provide forward cover, with Price, Owen Farrell and Daly doing the same for the backs.

“As always, selection was incredibly tough,” said Gatland. “However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.

“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

“It’s the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win.”

The Springboks will name their team for Saturday's second Test at 12.30 on Tuesday.

Lions team to play South Africa on Saturday – S Hogg; A Watson, C Harris, R Henshaw, D van der Merwe; D Biggar, C Murray; M Vunipola, L Cowan-Dickie, T Furlong; M Itoje, A W Jones (capt); C Lawes, T Curry, J Conan. Reps: K Owens, R Sutherland, K Sinckler, T Beirne, T Faletau, A Price, O Farrell, E Daly.