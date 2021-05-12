Channel 4 to show Lions warm-up against Japan live, with Test match highlights also free-to-air

Highlights of the British and Irish Lions' series against South Africa are to be shown on terrestrial TV.

Channel 4 will broadcast footage from the three Tests against the world champions and will also provide live coverage of the pre-tour warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

It will be the first time that Lions matches are shown on terrestrial TV since the 1993 tour to New Zealand. In addition, All4 will televise highlights of all tour matches.

British & Irish Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley said: “We are delighted that Channel 4 are our broadcast partners for our first match on home soil since 2005.

“I am looking forward to the excellent coverage and analysis that Channel 4 will no doubt provide and going on the recent squad announcement I’m sure the interest and numbers tuning in will be considerablefor this clash.”

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews said: “This is set to be a mouth-watering contest with Alun Wyn Jones leading the Lions against the reigning World Champions.

“It’s fantastic news for rugby fans who will relish the opportunity of seeing the British & Irish Lions in action on free-to-air television.”