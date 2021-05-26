Can an undercooked Aki find top form in time for Lions?

Bundee Aki will meet the 36 other Lions in London today as Warren Gatland hosts his first squad get-together. Few have played as little rugby as the Connacht centre, who will make his first appearance in ten weeks and just his 11th of the season when he togs out against Benetton on Saturday.

Aki’s name was a shock inclusion when Lions manager Jason Leonard announced the squad for the tour of South Africa.

It’s not that pundits and fans don’t rate the 31-year-old powerhouse, it’s just that he hasn’t really been a major factor this season.

Aki has only played 334 minutes since Christmas, with a knee injury slowing his march before a Six Nations, where Andy Farrell preferred Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose for the first four games.

Misfortune struck Ringrose and handed Aki his in. He was outstanding against England until his high tackle on Billy Vunipola saw him pick up his second red card in international rugby.

A few days later, the Aucklander was hit with a four-game ban.

Normally, that means a month out of rugby, but the vagaries of the decision to cancel the PRO14 run-in and play the Rainbow Cup instead meant that what could have been a short stint out has stretched into its third month.

If Gatland takes a glass-half-full approach to Aki, he’ll see a top-quality player who has been lightly raced over the course of a long and arduous season, a player designed to mix it with big Springboks who is ready to explode into the tour.

If he’s feeling pessimistic, the coach will worry that it will take Aki time to get up to speed for a short, sharp tour.

Connacht play Benetton on Saturday and Ospreys on Friday week.

They are long odds to be in the Rainbow Cup final on June 17, meaning Aki’s next chance at game-time would be the opening match of the tour against Japan on June 26.

Even if he plays the full 80 in the next two games, that’ll be 160 minutes in 14 weeks. Aki is an experienced professional who looks after himself, but even he will feel lightly raced with those numbers.

Despite the red card, Gatland is a fan of what Aki has to offer.

Read More

“That combination of Bundee and Robbie was outstanding for Ireland against England, we’ve got to be able to have that balance between physicality that they bring and the ability to play rugby,” he said.

“Both of those players bring that, they know how to roll their sleeves up when it does get tough, but they also can play some pretty positive attacking rugby as well.”

Of course, Aki’s suspension didn’t rule him out of taking a full part in Connacht’s training.

Defence coach Pete Wilkins says he is looking sharp and determined to make an impact against the Italians this Saturday.

“There’s enormous motivation there and he’ll want to put his best performance out there and put his hand up to justify the selection, not because he needs to, but to justify his standing in terms of going into that squad,” he said.

“Also, to demonstrate form before that tour, that generates momentum going into the Lions tour as well.

“Enormous motivation, but the thing about Bundee is he very rarely needs that kind of external motivation to find that drive and excitement about the game, and the standards he sets himself.

“There is a huge carrot for him at the end of this season. Of all the people, he’s someone who would thrive, regardless. It’s exciting for him and exciting for us as well to play some part in that, too.

“He’s chomping at the bit, as you can well imagine.

“It feels like it’s been an awful long time since he’s had an opportunity, and I guess it’s just a quirk of how the season has gone for him. Credit to Bundee, he’s continued to offer immense value behind the scenes.”

No doubt Gatland will be watching closely as Aki returns.

Having been a surprise inclusion, there’s a sense that the experienced powerhouse could easily play his way into the Test equation if he can find his form.

As Henshaw and Iain Henderson found out last time out, the modern, shortened Lions schedule has narrowed the window of opportunity for players to impress.

The small number of centres in the squad will help Aki’s case, but, in reality, there are four games for the centre contenders – Owen Farrell, Aki, Henshaw, Chris Harris and Elliot Daly – to state their case.

Aki’s bid begins in Treviso and his window to make his case is narrow.