Can an undercooked Aki find top form in time for Lions?

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Ireland centre star hasn’t played for ten weeks as tour looms

Connacht’s Lion Bundee Aki hasn’t played for nine weeks at this stage

Bundee Aki will meet the 36 other Lions in London today as Warren Gatland hosts his first squad get-together. Few have played as little rugby as the Connacht centre, who will make his first appearance in ten weeks and just his 11th of the season when he togs out against Benetton on Saturday.

Aki’s name was a shock inclusion when Lions manager Jason Leonard announced the squad for the tour of South Africa.

