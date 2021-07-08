Burst bubble threatens to bring Lions tour to a halt

When he was ushered towards the cameras to explain an extraordinary day in the history of the Lions, the tourists’ managing director Ben Calveley would have had a few key phrases he wanted to avoid as he projected an optimistic outlook as Rome burned behind him.

“We’re seeing this as a positive,” the man in the Lions tie said to the sound of groans of media managers everywhere. Positives are the very reason the Lions are in this mess.

Yesterday was the day that the visitors’ bubble burst. Calveley conceded that for all of their protocols there is only so much they can do to protect their players entirely from Covid-19.

“No bubble is entirely impenetrable,” he said of the biosecure environment designed to ensure the squad and management can safely make their way around South Africa to play rugby in the next couple of weeks.

Later, he revealed everyone in the travelling party has not been fully vaccinated. With hospitals in the Gauteng area at capacity as the third wave of the pandemic rips through South Africa, it was an extraordinary admission.

Calveley was speaking to the Lions’ partner broadcaster Sky Sports, but Sarra Elgan did a good job pressing him on the existential question of the moment.

How far, Elgan asked, are they willing to go?

“All the games are important, but you’re absolutely right, the Test series is paramount,” he said.

“We’re here in South Africa and our intention is to get the games over the line in South Africa. We play the match tonight, go on and deal with Saturday, then move to Cape Town on Sunday, and at the moment there is no intention to deviate from that agreed schedule.”

Earlier in the day, Tommy Bowe expressed doubts about the viability of the tour. There are few greater advocates of the Lions, but the former Ulster and Ireland wing’s doubts were rooted in reality.

“Is this tour viable at this stage? There’s a number of staff who I would worry about, who are a little bit elderly and if they were to get Covid, that’s where the danger is,” he said.

The Lions is built on lore, on history and on glory.

The 2021 edition is about one thing: money. Contracts and obligations are in place, there’s no way of moving it. The show must go on, whatever the consequences.

On it went. In his long career, Warren Gatland has never had a day like it.

Match-day morning brings PCR testing and this time the doctors returned with bad news.

A member of the management had tested positive, meaning he, two players and two members of staff who had been identified as close contacts would have to isolate.

All of the players were sent to their rooms, pending another round of testing. Kick-off for the Sharks game, brought forward last week by an hour to avoid a clash with the Euro 2020 semi-final, was put back by 60 minutes to buy some time. Time ticked on, the fixture remained in doubt.

Earlier in the day the Boks’ final warm-up was cancelled due to Covid outbreaks in both camps; the same happened Saturday’s game against the Bulls because of cases in the locals’ set-up. The Sharks looked set to go by the wayside.

Sky Sports began broadcasting as planned at 5pm, but presenter Alex Payne admitted they didn’t know if they had a game to preview. The broadcaster has paid an awful lot of money to show these games and, while they tried admirably to grapple with the big issues, it was clear that the whole thing was in jeopardy.

Finally, there was white smoke from the Lions’ bus as it left the hotel to make it across Johannesburg in time for

kick-off. Game on.

When they arrived, they announced the latest news. A second case in the playing group, eight players isolating as close contacts and six staff doing likewise.

The personnel on the bus were different from those who had been named a day before. Finn Russell was the only back on the bench, the team showed four changes with four new faces in reserve.

Thankfully, the Sharks were almost as bad as the local Lions had been on Saturday.

Despite the fact he was wearing a blank jersey because Dan Biggar’s fitted number fitted winger Louis Rees-Zammit better, Owen Farrell pulled the strings brilliantly at No 10 in the 54-7 win.

“We had an interesting day, let’s say. Guys were on tenterhooks waiting to see what was happening all day,” captain Iain Henderson said.

“Fair play to the lads who stepped in today, who didn’t think they’d be involved and the rest of the lads who kept their game-faces on all day.

“‘Gats’ touched on it before the game, about adaptability and making sure we can take anything thrown at us. It will live long in the memory, guys have set match-day routines and didn’t get to carry those out as they’d like to. That’s all part of this tour, taking what’s thrown at you, the guys have had a good one today.”

Josh Adams and Duhan van der Merwe scored tries within six minutes, they were back in their comfort zone and went on to score eight in total.

Between the lines, they are comfortable in their own skins and starting to gel. It helps that the opposition are so poor. But the danger lurks away from the pitch as they return to the bubble, go through their protocols and cross their fingers.

There will be more tests and more risks. Saturday is up in the air, there’s no guarantee that next Wednesday’s fixture against South Africa ‘A’ can go ahead.

Travel plans for both teams are up in the air. “It’s been quite surreal. A real challenge,” Gatland said.

“I’m incredibly proud of how the players adjusted and how hard the staff worked. I’m really proud of the togetherness of the group and how much they want to wear this jersey.

“My message to the players is, let’s use this as a positive. Whatever’s thrown at us, we have to use it. We go with the flow, adjust, go from a situation of chaos and adapt and change.

“The players were outstanding in their approach, in how they supported each other on the pitch.

“Absolutely, I honestly believe we’ll have a Test series.”

A day like no other on a tour like no other, but the show must go on. There’s too much money at stake.