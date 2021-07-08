| 13.5°C Dublin

Burst bubble threatens to bring Lions tour to a halt

Rúadhrí O'Connor

Sharks rout can’t disguise serious issues at the end of farcical day in South Africa

Luke Cowan-Dickie of British and Irish Lions during their victory over Sharks at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Sportsfile Expand

When he was ushered towards the cameras to explain an extraordinary day in the history of the Lions, the tourists’ managing director Ben Calveley would have had a few key phrases he wanted to avoid as he projected an optimistic outlook as Rome burned behind him.

We’re seeing this as a positive,” the man in the Lions tie said to the sound of groans of media managers everywhere. Positives are the very reason the Lions are in this mess.

Yesterday was the day that the visitors’ bubble burst. Calveley conceded that for all of their protocols there is only so much they can do to protect their players entirely from Covid-19. 

