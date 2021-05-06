'Bundee brings aggression, he brings physicality' - Connacht coach Andy Friend hails surprise Lion Aki

The entire Connacht squad gathered in the changing-rooms at the Sportsground this afternoon more in hope than expectation. No doubt you could hear the roar across the province when Jason Leonard announced the second Lion on his list.

Bundee Aki becomes Connacht's fourth Lion, joining Ray McLoughlin (1966, 1971), John O'Driscoll (1980, 1983) and Ciaran Fitzgerald, who captained the tourists in 1983.

Robbie Henshaw, of course, is the first product of the province's academy to become a Lion in the professional era and he may end up reuniting with Aki in the Lions midfield in South Africa after the Athlone native was named in the squad for his second tour.

Connacht coach Andy Friend was delighted with the recognition for Aki, who has just spent a frustrated spell on the sidelines due to suspension.

“Fantastic news, we were all sitting in the changing room watching on telly. There was a hope that Bundee might get there, probably a distant hope, but when it happened it was an enormous cheer and jubilation around the place," he said.

“It was due recognition for a guy who made a lot of sacrifices – both he and his family.

“He’s a hell of a footballer, for Connacht, for Ireland and for the British and Irish Lions – it’s a huge compliment for him.”

Auckland-born Aki joined Connacht in 2014 and qualified to play for Ireland on residency in 2017. After making his debut against South Africa, he was a key player in the 2018 Grand Slam and has won 31 caps.

Friend believes the centre will add a lot to the party.

“It’s two-fold, on and off the field," he said of his impact.

"On the field, you know what you’re going to get. With ball in hand, he’s going to go forward for you. Without the ball in hand, he’ll going to work hard to get that ball back for you. He brings aggression, he brings physicality, which I think they’re going to need against South Africa.

“Off the field, he has an amazing capacity to lighten up a room and bring a positive energy to a group.

“He’s one of rugby’s characters and on an eight-week tour like the one the Lions are going to go on, you’re going to need someone like him.”

For the province, there is enormous pride that Aki will go to South Africa this summer.

"It is, Bundee is with us now. Robbie was with us previously, to have two men on that tour is great recognition for all the hard work, all the people who have put in hours, weeks, months into building the organisation up to be a genuine competitor at every level," he said.

“That’s where we are now, we now have our fourth British and Irish Lion to add to the list with the three others and a bloke in Robbie Henshaw who was a very significant part of the club too.

“That’s what you get when you come to Connacht, you get an opportunity to play and to show yourself off and sharpen your skills on the rugby field.

“If you’re good enough, as we’ve seen today, people are going to notice you.”