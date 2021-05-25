Bundee Aki 'chomping at the bit' to prove he's not undercooked ahead of Lions tour

He’s played just five games in 21 weeks and hasn't featured for more than two months, so it's no surprise to hear that Connacht's Lion Bundee Aki is "chomping at the bit" to return to action for the province against Benetton on Saturday.

The Ireland centre will hope that a combination of injury and suspension will not leave him undercooked for the tour having played just 334 minutes in 2021.

Tomorrow, he and the Irish Lions will link up with the rest of the players and management for Warren Gatland's first squad gathering in London ahead of the tour.

Aki was a surprise inclusion, but having made the 37-man panel he's in with a real shot of a Test place if he can hit the ground running in the two remaining Rainbow Cup games and then impress in the early tour matches.

"There's enormous motivation there and he'll want to put his best performance out there from the get-go in terms of putting his hand up to justify the selection, not because he needs to, but to justify his standing in terms of going into that squad," Connacht assistant Pete Wilkins said.

"Also, to demonstrate form before that tour that generates momentum going into the Lions tour as well.

"Enormous motivation, but the thing about Bundee is he very rarely needs that kind of external motivation to find that drive and excitement about the game and the standards he sets himself.

"There is huge carrot for him at the end of this season, but of all the people he's someone who would thrive regardless. It's exciting for him and exciting for us as well to play some part in that too."

Aki was sent off in Ireland's final Six Nations game against England and was hit with a four-game ban that stretched across nine weeks of action.

Wilkins says the Auckland-born centre has trained the house down.

"He's chomping at the bit as you can well imagine," Wilkins said.

"It feels like it's been an awful long time since he's had an opportunity and I guess it's just a quirk of how the season has gone unfortunately for him.

"Credit to Bundee, he's continued to offer immense value behind the scenes.

"Whether that's in terms of his personality and the infectious character that drives the atmosphere and the energy of those around him - that's certainly been a quality of his on and off-field during this break.

"He's trained at a really high standard, he's generally been in that second team, that non-selected group that has your fringe players and a fair few young guys in there as well.

"For him to be partnering up with those guys and showing the leadership at training, not just in how he plays but calling them in and giving them advice as training goes on has been invaluable for those guys, that element of the squad.

"But he's itching to get going and be back in the competitive arena again.

"It'll be good for him, good for us and there's a pretty exciting tour on the horizon for him to build towards.

"It all adds up to a guy that's highly motivated but also very focused, which at this end of the season can be a challenge but isn't for Bundee."