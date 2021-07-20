| 23.4°C Dublin

Boost for Lions with all three Tests against Springboks to take place at sea level in Cape Town

General view inside the Cape Town Stadium. Photo credit: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

All three of the Lions' Tests against South Africa will be played in Cape Town after a decision was made to remain in the city and not return to Johannesburg, where the second and third Tests were due to take place.

SA Rugby and The British & Irish Lions reached the agreement following extensive consultation with medical experts on the risks associated with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

All three Test matches will now take place at the Cape Town Stadium on successive Saturdays; July 24 and 31 and August 7.

The news will come as a major boost to the Lions, who will now face the Springboks at sea level rather than at altitude, which would have given the hosts a significant advantage.

“The data pointed in only one direction,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The Series has already been significantly disrupted by Covid-19 and a return to Gauteng at this time would only increase the risks.

“We now have two teams in bio-secure environments without any positive cases or anyone in isolation. To now return to the Highveld would expose the Series to renewed risk.

“Everyone wants to see the two squads, at their strongest, play out an unforgettable Series over the next three weekends and this decision gives us the best opportunity to see that happen.

“We have had great support from local government, and I’d like to thank both Gauteng and the City of Cape Town for their open-minded engagement in what has been a very challenging time.

“Extraordinary times have called for extraordinary measures and we have had support from all our commercial partners despite the challenges.”

Ben Calveley, Managing Director for The British & Irish Lions, added:

“We are fully supportive of this decision which we believe to be in the best interest of the Test Series."

