Blunt Lions played into South African hands in series with few positives

Finn Russell looks to pass the ball as Steven Kitshoff of South Africa looks to tackle during Saturday's third Test. Photo: Getty

When Lions’ historians look back on the 2021 Tour to South Africa, they will have to say that no part of it was ideal. Much of this was due to the Covid pandemic, but some was of their own, and the Springboks’, making.

Limited positives were that the Tour was completed, and it was competitive on the field. Of the many negatives, two tries in three Tests (none by a Lions back) is not going to advance the cause of the Lions, or rugby in general, when it is compared to a summer of thrilling sport elsewhere.

The post-match reactions of both sets of players showed that it was a series that had meaning for them and, even though they are professionals, they should get credit for making the tour work, under very restrictive and unenviable conditions.

Let us get last Saturday out of the way. Forced into an early change of focus when Dan Biggar limped off, the Lions were stimulated by Finn Russell’s arrival, and he galvanised their game in several ways.

His very presence meant South African defenders did not drift off him, knowing he is capable of exploiting any small space offered by a defence.

With that fraction of extra time, Russell’s distribution enabled the Lions to vary where their ball carriers were tackled, a point I have laboured over the past few weeks, because of its importance. As Russell attracted defenders and organised runners off both shoulders, he moved the ball inside and out, meaning the Lions ball carriers got across the gain line consistently and from subsequent phases got quick ball. The difference between the previous week, and even the first 10 minutes, was significant enough to embolden the Lions and put the Boks firmly on the back foot.

Although the Lions recorded a first-half try, they left at least 10, and maybe as many as 17, points off the scoreboard by missing penalty kicks, missing a walk-in overlap, being penalised in the act of driving a maul over the line and declining to take kickable penalties.

After half-time, and when the benches emptied, momentum gradually swung back in favour of South Africa, aided by the fact that the Lions again eschewed several kicks at goal and then did not score. The wisdom of these decisions is quite simple; they are only right if you score.

The Lions did not and that kept the Boks in touching distance. Kicking the penalties would have created scoreboard pressure and South Africa would, at some point, have had to expand their game. As it was, they did not have to depart from their kick-and-chase game, which gradually wore down the Lions.

Add to this another individually brilliant try from Cheslin Kolbe and that was it, the Lions lost by three points. Overall the fact is that over the three Tests the Springboks were the better team. They were only marginally so, but at this level that is all that is needed.

When the Lions reflect on their performances, they will see that they simply did not create enough try-scoring chances and for far too many minutes of every game they were either forced to, or chose to, play at a tempo which suited South Africa.

Last Saturday, unlike the first Test, they did not score enough points when they were dominant. Only when Russell came on did they have sufficient variety in their points of attack and they should feel that they missed several opportunities to win the series.

History will also record that this was a series played against a sour background where officials were blamed for the results, rather than the failings of either team, which is where the real responsibility lies. The behaviour of Rassie Erasmus and, to a much lesser extent, Warren Gatland, was unedifying and what World Rugby chooses to do about this and other issues needs scrutiny.

There is also nothing positive to come from allowing anyone officially connected with a team to ignore official channels and make social media the avenue of complaint about any aspect of the game.

When you raise points like this you are always accused of overreacting but, honestly, where do you think this will lead if unchecked? (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021)