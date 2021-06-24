| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blindside Tadhg Beirne is right fit for Warren Gatland to defuse South African ‘bomb-squad’

Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Getty Expand
Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Getty

Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Getty

Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

/

Tadhg Beirne looks set for a big role in Warren Gatland's Lions squad. Photo: Getty

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

It has taken Irish rugby some time to fully appreciate what Tadhg Beirne has to offer, but it looks like Warren Gatland is aware of what the Munster forward is about.

It was on the Kiwi’s watch that the versatile Kildare man was offered a new Scarlets contract that would see him declare for Wales.

Had he chosen to stay instead of taking up Munster’s offer, he may well have played a role in Gatland’s side’s march to the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Most Watched

Privacy