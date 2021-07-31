Bench battle could be decisive in Lions’ second Test

Whisper it quietly; the fearsome aura around the Springboks bench has diminished.

What was once a major source of strength for the reigning World Cup champions has been flipped on its head to such an extent that the Lions now hold a distinct advantage in a crucial area of the game that is becoming increasingly important.

Injuries and the retirement of key players has lessened South Africa’s hand, yet they are determined to press ahead with a 6/2 bench split, despite not having the same quality at their disposal.

Due to fitness concerns over Handre Pollard and Makazole Mapimpi, who had both only just recovered from Covid, the Boks felt as though they were somewhat forced to go with a more conventional five forwards and three backs as their replacements for the first Test defeat.

Without key personnel, the bomb squad is no more and their failure to fire last weekend was further evidence of their weakened hand.

That is not to say Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber don’t have world-class operators held in reserve because while they most certainly do, particularly in the likes of Malcolm Marx and Lood de Jager, the bench in general is not at the same standard as it was in Japan two years ago, when the Boks swept all who came before them.

For all of South African rugby’s strength in depth, especially in their ability to produce top-class front-rows, the Boks have somehow arrived at a situation where last week’s starting tighthead is now being asked to cover loosehead.

Irish rugby supporters will be well-versed on the difficulties of switching sides of the scrum, as the discussion around Andrew Porter’s long-term position continues in some quarters.

To ask Trevor Nyakane to move across to the loosehead mid-series is a huge call, particularly as he will face two powerful tighthead scrummagers in Tadhg Furlong and Kyle Sinckler.

Nyakane, along with both of his starting front-row team-mates, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi, were replaced at half-time last week in what was a predetermined decision by the Boks’ coaches.

That raises further questions about the use of the bench. While it looks great when it pays off, it can also backfire, as the Boks found out to their detriment in the first Test.

Most coaches prefer to get a feel for the flow of the game before making such a drastic call in a vital position of the team, yet having gotten success off the back of it in Japan, South Africa are sticking by their guns.

Other teams have tried and failed to copy their approach. During the Six Nations, the then Italy head coach Franco Smith switched between having his best props on the bench and starting.

“It’s an interesting one, isn’t it? I’d like to know his logic behind it, what he is trying to exploit,” Ireland tighthead Furlong, who will face a similar scenario this evening, said at the time.

“You obviously have a fresh front-row coming on for 10 minutes (before the interval) but they’re going to be against another fresh front-row for 20 or 30 minutes in the second half.

“I don’t know if it is six of one and half a dozen of the other. Until you are in that situation, it is hard to figure out for yourself.

“The problem, for me, is that if one of the boys got injured, you’re after coming off on 30 minutes and then stiffening up, (you then) have to come back on and get up to the pace of the game again. I find that challenging, to be honest with you.”

All eyes will be on South Africa’s use of the bench today, as they keep their fingers and toes crossed that Pollard comes through unscathed.

Their influential out-half faded badly last week, which was no surprise given his Covid issues.

The Boks are placing huge trust in Pollard’s fitness this time around because if he was to pick up an injury early on, it could well be curtains in terms of their hopes of levelling the series.

With no recognised out-half cover on the bench, this is another major calculated risk from Erasmus and Nienaber – just as it is having Nyakane covering loosehead.

The responsibility will fall on Damian Willemse, and if such a situation arises where the versatile back is asked to play 10 for a considerable chunk of the game, the Boks are in big trouble.

The bomb squad has always been based on the pace and power of the forward replacements, as South Africa’s limited use of their substitute backs suggests.

Rugby is going through a strange phase where subs are being branded ‘finishers’, ‘game-changers’ and all sorts of other nonsense, but the message behind the bluster is clear.

Warren Gatland not only got his bench selection spot on last week, but he also nailed his use of it, as the replacements had a major say in the Lions getting the win.

“It is something that is definitely a discussion when you are picking a team,” Gatland explained.

“You are looking at the bench and sometimes you have got two players and one of the players might be the best player, but he is also the biggest impact coming off the bench and the other player is someone who can do a job for you at the start, but might not have the same impact.

“We had a run of victories a few years ago with Wales and that was really as much about the impact our bench had.

“When Gareth Anscombe was playing, we were starting him at 10 and Dan Biggar was coming off the bench and doing a great job in terms of closing games down for us and defensively being strong and putting us in the right areas.

“It is a massive part of the game now in terms of the impact that bench can have, bringing momentum or energy to change the game.

“You definitely want guys who can have a positive impact when they come off the bench.”

Rory Sutherland has a big job on his hands to replicate the impact Mako Vunipola made last week, while the inclusion of Taulupe Faletau amongst the replacements adds a fresh dynamic.

Veteran hooker Ken Owens will add huge experience whenever he is called upon.

Tadhg Beirne will be hoping for more of a chance to impress and build on his excellent tour, with Sinckler, Ali Price, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly also capable of adding something different.

With the help of an awesome bench, the Boks were able to blow opposition teams away at the World Cup, but that fear factor is not the same now, as the power of the bomb squad has been reduced.

For the Lions, that presents an opportunity to press home their bench advantage and secure the series victory.