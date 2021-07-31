| 13°C Dublin

Bench battle could be decisive in Lions’ second Test

Cian Tracey

South Africa’s plans to gamble around front-row switches and Pollard’s fitness could prove fatal if they backfire in the cauldron of the Second Test

Tadhg Beirne will hope to make a big impression off the bench if called upon in the second Test against South Africa. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Whisper it quietly; the fearsome aura around the Springboks bench has diminished.

What was once a major source of strength for the reigning World Cup champions has been flipped on its head to such an extent that the Lions now hold a distinct advantage in a crucial area of the game that is becoming increasingly important.

Injuries and the retirement of key players has lessened South Africa’s hand, yet they are determined to press ahead with a 6/2 bench split, despite not having the same quality at their disposal.

