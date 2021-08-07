Although he was proud of his players' efforts and commitment in defeat, Warren Gatland believes a loss of discipline and some individual errors cost the Lions dear as they let the series slip.

Once again, Morné Steyn was the hero for South Africa as he nailed the winning penalty for the second time in 12 years after a dramatic finale in Cape Town.

After being forced to introduce Finn Russell early on, the Lions dominated the first-half but didn't take their chances and their four-point lead wasn't enough as the Springboks upped the intensity after half-time.

As they reflect on the defeat, the Lions will wonder about turning down kickable penalties before and after half-time and will lament the scrum calls that went against them.

"I'm disappointed obviously but I'm really proud of the effort the boys put in today," Gatland said.

"We went out there to be positive and play some rugby. We missed one or two chances and they kinda get a lucky bounce and score a try against the run of play, and a couple of 50/50 calls probably didn't go our way.

"It was a proper Test match, it was tough and physical and that's what you want with a Lions series. It's not going to be easy travelling away from home to play the world champions and they were really tight contests.

"We're disappointed but it could have gone any way. Congratulations to South Africa.

"When you're playing against the world champions, you know it's going to be really tight contests with the bounce of a ball or a call or something.

"We have been held up over the line and then we get penalised at a scrum which is a little bit unlucky when you're five metres out from their line.

"So from that point of view, there were some key moments and it was always going to be the bounce of the ball and really tight contests. The boys gave it 100% and from a coaching point of view, you can't ask for more than that.

"At half time, we spoke about starting really well after half time. We had a good first half and that was probably the most disappointing part of the game - that 10 minutes after half time where we just got pinned a little bit in our own half and it took us a while to start generating momentum."

Steyn was the match-winner, but Gatland lamented the moment when Liam Williams failed to give the pass to Josh Adams who had plenty of space to run into before half-time.

"It's a bit of déjà vu, isn't it?" he said of the winning kick.

"The penalty count was against us 15-12 and at this level, it's so, so important. Your aim is to keep your penalties under 10 in international rugby and if you can do that, it makes a significant difference.

"We had a penalty our way and then the high shot from Finn Russell goes the other way, sort of big moments.

"A two-on-one with Liam Williams and Josh Adams, he should have given the pass probably.

"You get one or two chances at this level and you've got to make the most of them because you've got to be clinical when they come around.

"That’s rugby for you. At the highest level, you get one or two chances and a mistake is really costly.

"The players have given everything but they will probably look back individually and go, ‘There was an error there’ or they’ve given a penalty away, as a big moment in the game.

"That’s kind of what you are working towards at the highest level; to eliminate some of those sorts of things. But I can’t complain about our attitude or our approach.

"We tried to stress them as much as we could and we turned down a couple of three-point opportunities to go to the corner and try to build a bit of a lead.

"That then put them under a bit of pressure just to force them to potentially not keep going to the air and open up the game. That then gives you chances if the game does loosen up."

Although he was impressed with elements of Russell's play, Gatland focused in on some key moments that didn't go the Scot's way.

"He was good," he said.

"We talked about moving the ball more and the ball went through his hands a lot which was good. We shortened them up on a few occasions when we went to fourth or fifth phase and that created some space for us.

"But he'll be disappointed that he's dropped a ball in the air that he would normally take and he was unlucky on the (high) tackle.

"Probably a left-foot kick down the middle of the park wasn't one of his best moments but he showed how quick he can get the ball through his hands and created some stuff.

"For someone who hasn't played a lot of rugby, I thought he was excellent."

This was Gatland's third successive Lions tour as head coach, while he was involved in a fourth as assistant to Ian McGeechan in 2009.

Now, he'll go back to New Zealand and spend 14 days in isolation where he'll consider his next move and whether he'll put his name forward for the 2025 tour of Australia.

"In terms of involvement, there’s a lot of water under the bridge in four years," he said.

"A lot of things can happen in that time. I’ve loved my time with the Lions. I don’t think it’s anything different, it’s just about the Lions talking to the clubs and unions about having that adequate preparation time to go on a tour.

"You are playing away from home, normally with a lot of travel and with a lot of expectation.

"You are putting a team together in such a short period of time and there’s a lot of expectation to win a series. As the Lions, when you’re putting together the best players from the northern hemisphere, we get less preparation time than the national teams do when they go on their own tours.

"It’s a common theme. I’ve been continually saying it. Hopefully in the next six months they can iron that out and we can get the schedule for four years’ time tidied up in terms of when finals are on, so that you can get the whole squad together for a couple of weeks before you go on tour. That would make a lot of difference in terms of helping preparation.

"It's something that's I'll reflect on. I'm incredibly proud of my involvement and I've been very, very fortunate.

"I'm very passionate about the Lions. I fly back to New Zealand tomorrow and start thinking about my role with the Chiefs.

"A long flight and then 14 days isolation in a hotel - that's the least of what I'm looking forward to doing.

"It's going to be tough having been in isolation already for the last eight weeks.

"So there's another challenging couple of weeks ahead.

"And I think that time on my own will be a good chance to think what the next chapter of my life is going to be.

"I'm not someone who plans too far ahead, I'm a great believer in what will be will be.

"Other things will be on the horizon on the future, and other opportunities. What they will be I'm not sure.

"I haven't got any long term plans, so it's just a bit of wait and see.

"The things about Lions tours is that they're so intensive, not just for the players but for the staff and everything.

"Everyone needs a little bit of a break to refresh and to clear the minds and start thinking about what happens next."