South Africa captain Siya Kolisi hailed the impact of Morne Steyn after the veteran out-half came off the bench to repeat his heroics from 2009 to kick his side to another Lions Series victory.

Just as he did 12 years ago, 37-year-old held his nerve to slot a 79th minute penalty to ensure the Springboks narrowly beat the Lions 19-16 in a pulsating decider.

Having not featured in either of the two previous Tests on this tour, Steyn was called upon for the exact moment that presented itself late on.

Handre Pollard had an off-night with the boot, but Kolisi was relieved that the Boks had a kicker of Steyn's class to step up when needed.

“As soon as he went for the kick, I was like 'No way!' But it was beautiful to see him stay strong,” the Boks' skipper said.

“We didn't think that he would come back and play and also he didn't think he would get this opportunity. So I am very happy for him and the team.

“I am really proud of the team. It was challenging for both teams, there was a lot happening.

“I think we focused as much as we could on what we had to do on the field and that was most important.

“Especially in a time like this in our country. We tend to always play these important competitions during a tough time in our country. I am glad our boys could give the South Africans something to smile about.”

Having led South Africa to the World Cup in 2019, Kolisi further cemented his legendary status in his home country.

The inspirational leader put in another big defensive shift in the back-row to help create even more history for this Springboks team.

“This is huge, this is huge. I mean, 12 years, I will never get this opportunity again,” Kolisi added.

“Most of us in this team. I am really proud of the team that they achieved this.

“You can't compare it to anything else, to be honest. Hopefully we can maybe celebrate with the people afterwards.”