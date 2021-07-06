Another Covid twist in South Africa as positive cases in Bulls camp throw Lions game into doubt

The Lions game against the Bulls could be postponed due to Covid cases in the South African side's camp. Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Sportsfile

The Lions game against the Bulls due to take place this Saturday has been thrown into doubt after several positive Covid cases in the South African side's camp.

This follows on from the news that the Springboks are isolating after second row Lood de Jager tested positive for Covid-19 following last Friday's game against Georgia. Rassie Erasmus' side are due to play Georgia again this Friday night, and it is unclear whether that game will go ahead.

Brendan Nel of Supersport reported the news regarding the Bulls' positive cases, which has cast doubt on what is due to be the Lions' third tour game in South Africa.

Warren Gatland's men beat the Lions comfortably last Saturday, and are due to face the Sharks on Wednesday night.

The Medical Advisory Committee (MAG), which consists of medical experts from both the Lions and Springboks, will make a decision on whether the Bulls game can go ahead, and an update on both Covid situations is expected on Tuesday.