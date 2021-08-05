Alun-Wyn Jones backs Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki to drive Lions in finale

Alun Wyn Jones has backed Robbie Henshaw to help the Lions win their third Test with South Africa. Credit: Sportsfile

Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones has backed Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki to help swing tomorrow’s Series decider in the tourists’ favour.

Aki is set to make his first Lions Test start, as he renews his long-standing midfield partnership with his former Connacht and current Ireland team-mate Henshaw.

Having earned plenty of praise for how he has kept spirits high within the camp over the last few weeks, Aki now gets a chance to have a major say on the pitch, as the Lions look to overturn their second Test defeat to South Africa and clinch the Series.

Jones, who admitted tomorrow’s game is one of the biggest of his illustrious career, has been impressed with Aki on tour, particularly in how he has energised the squad.

“He has shown those traits and that character throughout the tour, on and off the park, which has been great to see,” Jones said.

“You can see it, he has been chomping at the bit and (now) he gets his chance. I think him and Robbie, that partnership is definitely going to be exciting.

“I think we’ve had an edge every week.

“It’s definitely here this week, since the (team) selection we have seen it and we have carried on a similar vein throughout the week.

“I’d like to think we have prepped pretty well. Obviously we only have a captain’s run to go and then we are into it.

“Our Tuesday (training) session was tasty again. It displayed the edge that we’ve seen on similar occasions previously. That’s the best sort of prep we can have for these weeks and these games.”