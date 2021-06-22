Aki determined to learn red card lessons and earn red shirt

Bundee Aki: "I’ve just got to make sure that I put my physicality and aggression in a different kind of way." Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki’s last international outing earned him a spot in Warren Gatland’s Lions tour, but his high tackle on Billy Vunipola also saw him sent from the field and banned for four games.

The Connacht centre is the only player to have been sent off twice for Ireland and keeping his bib clean is a key part of making this tour a success.

Rugby’s focus on high shots places a player of Aki’s skill-set on something of a tightrope.

The 31-year-old is one of the toughest tacklers in the game, a player whose physicality is a source of strength and pride and something that gives huge energy to the team he is playing on.

However, when he gets it wrong the results can be damaging to the opposition player and his team’s chances of winning a match.

Read More

Gatland and the Lions know all about the impact a red card can have on a game after Sonny Bill Williams’s high shot on Anthony Watson turned the second Test in 2017 on its head.

And Aki knows he can’t make the same mistake this summer.

“There is a fine line,” he said. “You’ve just got to make sure you keep working week-in, week out. I do it all the time. Obviously, I came on the short end of the straw that time but it’s a constant work-on, it’s a constant thing that has to be done every week.

“It’s all marginal and I’ve just got to make sure it’s the right marginals and not the wrong end of it.”

Aki knows he cannot sacrifice the edge in his game. It’s a large part of the reason he’s been selected to go to South Africa in the first place.

“Exactly, that’s it,” he said.

“There is safety within the game and I’ve just got to make sure that I put my physicality and aggression in a different kind of way, making sure it’s more towards the safety side of things more than anything else.”

On Sunday, Lions management broadcast messages from players’ fathers and children to remind them of what they’re playing for.

“When the videos came through of my family and my girl was talking I didn’t want to show emotion but there were a lot of goose bumps,” he recalled.

“It just goes to show that everything everybody is doing here is obviously for their families and everybody else.

“It’s obviously tough not being around your family at these kind of times but at the end of the day you’re doing it for them and it just gives us a bit of a push, that you’re going to be away from your family but you’re doing it for them and everybody else who is watching in the countries as well.”

For Aki, the Lions is a reward for the decision to move to Connacht in 2014 and declare for Ireland.

Saturday’s game against Japan is the first of four Tests on the tour and perhaps the biggest opportunity for players to force their way into the team.

The Irish and Scottish players know what the Brave Blossoms can do and Aki won’t underestimate their threat at Murrayfield

“The detail they put into their skills is phenomenal, it’s great to watch. They’re a great team,” he said.

“They’re dark horses, you know? They could tip over any team on a good day, that’s how we know what we’re coming up against. One of the great teams to play against.

“There are places to play for, you want to put your best foot forward.”