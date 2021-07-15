'60%-70%' of test places up for grabs as Warren Gatland welcomes back 'fantastic' Henshaw for Stormers clash

Lions head coach Warren Gatland says that two-thirds of his test team is still up in the air ahead of the final warm-up game against the Stormers on Saturday.

The tourists were defeated in their first serious challenge on Wednesday night, going down 17-13 to a star-studded South Africa 'A' side, but Gatland thinks that the intense hit-out will be valuable ahead of the opening clash with the Springboks on July 24.

Four Irish players get the chance to impress the Kiwi coach one last time this weekend, with Robbie Henshaw back in the Lions side for the first time since they arrived in South Africa after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan start in the back row while Tadhg Furlong is named at tighthead prop. Stuart Hogg is back in the side as captain after a period of isolation following the Covid issues in the camp.

Gatland is excited to see how the returning faces fare against the Stormers as he looks to put together his squad for that crucial first test against South Africa.

"Robbie Henshaw had a fantatsic Six Nations and we're looking forward to him getting back on the park and hopefully putting his hand up," Gatland said.

"Stuart's been a little bit unlucky in the last couple of Lions tours given the eye injury in 2017, which put him out of the series and then being a close contact with Covid which has kept him out for a couple of games. So it's good to have him back and he'll be ready to go.

"It's probably fluid in terms of 60 or 70% [of test places up for grabs]. We've got some thoughts on where we are, we'll see some players have a hit-out this weekend, look at some of those combinations. There's a few guys who aren't involved who we're pretty happy with but it's still an opportunity for the guys on Saturday to go and stake a claim as well.

"We felt we learned a heck of a lot from last night's run-out against the Boks. We were disappointed with some of our turnover rate but we got on top of that and were much better in the second half.

"We were really pleased with our performance in the second half and were strong and finished over the top of them. We need to start better and make sure we're in that arm-wrestle early on and deal with their kicking game. That's in our thoughts."

Gatland weighed in on a few contentious incidents from the Lions' defeat to South Africa 'A', including a high tackle from scrum-half Faf de Klerk that South African referee Jaco Peyper deemed only a yellow card.

"I can’t understand where the comments were that there was no contact to the head," Gatland said.

"Someone was watching a different picture to me. I thought it looked reckless to me. No arms and he’s hit the arm first and then the shoulder, but there’s definitely head-on-head contact.

"We’ve got a meeting with the referees tomorrow just to get a bit of clarity on that. What we want is clarity so that we get complete consistency.

"The citing commissary looks at those things. It’ll be interesting to see what the referees come back with and what other people who have looked at it come back with in terms of the recommendations were for that incident."

Gatland also questioned Springboks Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus' touchline role as a 'water carrier', which saw him able to relay messages to his players during the game.

"Last night he was the water boy running on the pitch – if you’re the water boy running onto the pitch you’ve got make sure you’re carrying water!

"I didn’t understand what his role was – you don’t run onto the pitch giving messages as the waterboy without carrying water. My advice to him is to make sure he’s carrying water next time he does that."