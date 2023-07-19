Lions to face combined New Zealand and Australia team as schedule for 2025 tour is revealed

The Lions will face a combined New Zealand and Australia team a week out from their first Test against the Wallabies on their 2025 tour.

The schedule for that trip, which is likely to be led by Ireland coach Andy Farrell, will see the tourists take on all five of the Australian Super Rugby teams during the tour before taking on Eddie Jones' side in Brisbane on July 19, Melbourne on July 26 and Sydney on August 2.

They open the tour in Perth where they'll face Western Force, before making their way to Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra to take on the Queensland Reds, New South Wales Waratahs and the ACT Brumbies before meeting the Invitational team in Adelaide.

According to reports in Australia, All Blacks players won’t be available for the combined match against the Lions due to a fixture clash with a game against France, although New Zealand Super Rugby players will likely feature.

The Lions are looking for their first series win since their last visit to Australia in 2013, having drawn with New Zealand in 2017 and lost to South Africa in 2021.

2025 Lions Tour to Australia (kick off times TBC)

June 28: Lions vs Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium)

July 2: Lions vs Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

July 5: Lions vs NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

July 9: Lions vs ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium)

July 12: Lions vs Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

July 19: 1st Test: Lions vs Wallabies, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

July 22: Lions vs Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)

July 26: 2nd Test: Lions vs Wallabies, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)

Aug 2: 3rd Test: Lions vs Wallabies, Sydney (Accor Stadium)