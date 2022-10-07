Lions prop Rory Sutherland to sign short-term Ulster deal with Springbok Steven Kitshoff set to arrive next season

British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland will sign for Ulster but only for this season, paving the way for Springbok Steven Kitshoff to join the club next year.

The Belfast Telegraph have revealed Sutherland is expected to pen a short-term deal after his release from crisis-hit Worcester Warriors on Wednesday.

Sutherland's arrival in Belfast was first reported by former Ireland and Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman on social media and, although the deal is not yet fully complete, there is real confidence that the move will come to fruition.

But, when copper fastened, it will only be for the current season as highly rated Kitshoff has agreed terms to join Dan McFarland's side after France 2023.

Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff

Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff

Sutherland's arrival is an opportunistic piece of business for Ulster, bridging the gap to Kitshoff pitching up in BT6, after the Scottish international was made a free agent due to the financial crisis that engulfed Worcester.

All players, backroom and administrative staff contracts at the Premiership club became void on Wednesday after WRFC Players Ltd was liquidated in the high court.

Known to both McFarland, through his time as Scottish forwards coach, and defence coach Jonny Bell, who was at the Warriors last season, the 30-year-old is familiar with the league too having come through at Edinburgh before moving to England in 2021.

After not renewing Jack McGrath's contract at the end of last season, Ulster went into this campaign with Andy Warwick, Eric O'Sullivan and Callum Reid as options of the loosehead side.

As a Lion only three years ago and a Scottish international, Sutherland would immediately boost that unit, giving Ulster depth on both sides of the scrum with three internationally capped players to choose from at tighthead.

And while Sutherland was reportedly also sought by clubs in the URC, Top 14 and Premiership, his signing with Ulster gives him high-level rugby in this key World Cup year, even if the move is only temporary.

The completion of a deal for Kitshoff comes after talks were reported by the Belfast Telegraph back in June and represents another huge coup for the province and their head of operations and recruitment Bryn Cunningham.

The 30-year-old, presently with the URC champion Stormers, is a genuinely world class operator and, as a member of the famed 'bomb squad', a key piece of the Springbok side that lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan three years ago.