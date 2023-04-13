Linda Djougang leading by example as Ireland try to find their way out of a hole on return to Parma

Ireland's Linda Djougang is tackled by Robyn Wilkins and Hannah Jones of Wales during their Six Nations clash. Photo: Sportsfile

Parma will always have a dark place in the history of Irish rugby and for those who were there when the women’s team’s World Cup dreams crumbled, it will remain cursed for a long time to come.

On Saturday, a number of players will return to the Italian city for the Six Nations round-three clash as they continue to try and find their way out of the hole they’ve been in ever since.

Linda Djougang is one of those survivors who will be part of a team looking to play their way out of that hole this weekend and the prop says there’s nothing to it but to face up to the challenge.

“We know about it, it doesn’t need to be spoken about,” she said.

“We know it’s never an easy game playing in Parma. The mentality is going in and performing, it’s our performance.

“We’ve been working so hard and can’t be thinking about a World Cup qualifier going into the game, we just need to stick to our system and try to not make individual errors. We just need to put a performance out there.

“We know Parma. Italy are a strong team and we respect them, so it’s not going to be easy, it hasn’t been easy in the past.”

Djougang is one of the more experienced players in Greg McWilliams’s set-up, and she’s stepping up as they try and get back to winning ways after damaging defeats to Wales and France.

“It’s leading by example,” the Old Belvedere player, who spent the first half of this season coaching in the Cayman Islands, said.

“That’s the big thing about my game, having that experience and also being able to look at the youngsters coming through and showing them game management, and things like that.

“Those experiences come on game day, when they really need you to stand up and perform. The minute you lead by example, they know what it takes and they’re able to do their job.

“We spoke about it, it’s in our DNA that we don’t give up until that very last whistle. It’s important this week that we have that mentality, that no matter what comes our way we just fight until the end.”

And the 26-year-old, who has 26 caps, remains convinced the tide will turn for this team.

“It’s never easy to lose, it’s never easy to take, and that’s where experience comes in, to pick your head up and keep going,” she said.

“We love the victory, but we have to lose to get the victory.

“It’s important as a path for those youngsters coming through to really see that it’s a journey, and we’re going to get there. We might not get there now but we will get there eventually.”