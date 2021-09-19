| 12.9°C Dublin

Life after the bandwagon has left town - Irish women's rugby fighting for credibility after nightmare week

Tommy Conlon

The IRFU’s historical neglect of women’s rugby has left the national team fighting for its very existence

Ireland's Aoife McDermott wins a lineout against Spain. Photo: Roberto Bregani Expand

Ireland's Aoife McDermott wins a lineout against Spain. Photo: Roberto Bregani

The national women’s rugby team is in a bit of sticky spot today, and not just because they face a must-win match against Italy to stay alive in the qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

They are also on the back foot more generally because the team’s profile has fallen off a cliff since the glory days of 2013-15. Last Monday they played their first game in a four-team round-robin tournament, the winners of which will be granted automatic passage to the World Cup, due to be held in New Zealand in October and November 2022.

It is probably safe to say that more people knew about last Monday’s game after it was played, rather than before. Because Ireland were shocked by Spain, beaten 8-7 in a match which they largely dominated, according to reports, and in which they squandered several scoring chances. The fourth team at the tournament is Scotland. They were trounced by Italy on Monday. The tournament is being held in Parma: Italy have home advantage, as well as momentum, heading into the clash with Ireland today. Spain will play Scotland later this evening. The final round of games will be played next Saturday. The runner-up in the group will have a lifeline, a chance to make it to New Zealand via a final qualifying tournament, the dates and venue for which have yet to be determined.

