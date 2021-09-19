Life after the bandwagon has left town - Irish women's rugby fighting for credibility after nightmare week

The national women’s rugby team is in a bit of sticky spot today, and not just because they face a must-win match against Italy to stay alive in the qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

They are also on the back foot more generally because the team’s profile has fallen off a cliff since the glory days of 2013-15. Last Monday they played their first game in a four-team round-robin tournament, the winners of which will be granted automatic passage to the World Cup, due to be held in New Zealand in October and November 2022.

It is probably safe to say that more people knew about last Monday’s game after it was played, rather than before. Because Ireland were shocked by Spain, beaten 8-7 in a match which they largely dominated, according to reports, and in which they squandered several scoring chances. The fourth team at the tournament is Scotland. They were trounced by Italy on Monday. The tournament is being held in Parma: Italy have home advantage, as well as momentum, heading into the clash with Ireland today. Spain will play Scotland later this evening. The final round of games will be played next Saturday. The runner-up in the group will have a lifeline, a chance to make it to New Zealand via a final qualifying tournament, the dates and venue for which have yet to be determined.

When minority sports in this country get a chance to shine, the pleasure is usually short-lived. The pattern repeats itself reliably at almost every Olympic Games, for example. Amateur boxing is well-acquainted with this cycle of rise and fall. The heroes returning with their medals are feted at the airport and in the streets and on the talk shows. Then, obscurity beckons for another four years, more or less.

Even the national championships — the preliminaries for which started this weekend in the National Boxing Stadium — are deserted by all but the sport’s hardcore devotees. The Irish women’s hockey team went mainstream for a few weeks in August 2018 when they reached the final of their sport’s World Cup. When their moment in the sun expired, the public moved on.

It’s a crowded marketplace. It presumably happens in every country. There’s not much point in complaining about it. Sport is made for bandwagons which can be boarded and exited at any point in the journey.

Still, one would have hoped that the triumphs of the Ireland women’s rugby team in the first half of the last decade might have had more lasting traction. Eight years ago it had its crowning moment with that inspiring Grand Slam campaign in the 2013 Six Nations. The following year they famously took down New Zealand at the World Cup. And in 2015 they won another Six Nations championship. Those breakout performances were supposed to cement for women’s rugby the parity of esteem that previous generations of players were deprived of, sometimes in the face of rank hostility from the IRFU’s ancien regime.

And even if a fair degree of slippage was expected as that golden generation broke up, the slide to their current situation still seems a bit dramatic. Obviously Ireland’s dismal campaign as the host nation of the 2017 women’s World Cup made for a massive anti-climax in itself. It paved the way to the predicament in which they find themselves today. For the last few years they have at best been treading water, caught in a sort of holding pattern between transition and progress.

But at least the legacy from those heroics in the last decade was supposed to be secure, in terms of legitimacy and financing and growth of the female game in Ireland. The universal presumption was that the penny had dropped, even among the most recalcitrant figures in the IRFU’s committees. The general impression was that the only way was up. And long-term, that is hopefully still the case.

So perhaps one shouldn’t read too much into the embarrassing situation that prevailed at Energia Park in Donnybrook last Saturday. The venue was hosting the final round of interprovincial games. Connacht would play Ulster followed by Leinster against Munster. If it’s not a competition that sets the heart racing among even the rugby public, its status had dramatically improved by virtue of acquiring a sponsor in Vodafone and live television coverage of the games by TG4. Both developments were positive indicators of a general improvement in the sport’s standing.

Then it transpired that the Connacht and Ulster teams had to tog out in the open air behind the pitch, on waste ground where wheelie bins are stored and where apparently rodents were also to be seen mooching around. One of the players posted some footage from the scene on social media and the rest was red raw embarrassment for Leinster rugby and the IRFU. Profuse apologies and remorseful explanations were duly proffered by both organisations over the following days. There were solemn promises that the likes of it would never happen again.

According to an IRFU spokesperson, the players had no choice but to change al fresco because pandemic guidelines did not permit the use of the dressing rooms. The spokesperson told the Irish Independent last week that for the second round of the interpro series on September 4, “the Leinster operations team identified an area behind the Old Wesley clubhouse to house temporary team facilities. On review, this area was identified by Leinster as not being suitable for future use and a more suitable area, in front of the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence, was identified for Connacht and Ulster to use this weekend.”

But unfortunately, the Connacht party “arrived earlier than scheduled” last Saturday, no one was there from Leinster’s match operations staff and some bloke told them to tog out in the area that was previously deemed not to be suitable. “This error was compounded,” added the spokesperson, “when Ulster also set up in this area.” When the Leinster and Munster teams arrived later, they were directed to a more appropriate site.

Taken at face value, it seems like a plausible enough explanation, more of a cock-up than a conspiracy, certainly. Someone not paying attention to detail, someone somewhere not being fully on top of their brief. But when a culture is coming from a bad place, and even if it is trying to make amends, an incident like this is bound to resonate. It is bound to trigger connections with a time when the rugby establishment treated its women players like second class citizens. The symbolism of this episode becomes damaging because it is seen to repeat old tropes.

What remains in reality much more damaging is the long-term consequences of the IRFU’s historical neglect of the women’s game. The number of adult females playing rugby is paltry. In 2018 it was officially estimated at 1,341. Their target is to increase that number to 5,000 by 2023.

It is still a pitiful figure. What the players achieved in 2013-15 was miraculous, given these numbers. But obviously it was unsustainable. Which is the biggest reason why the current team finds itself in Italy today facing a major challenge not just to its World Cup hopes, but to its credibility and to its longer term viability as a competitive entity.