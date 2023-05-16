Life after rugby for ex-star Dan Leavy: Former backrow planning ahead with family’s whiskey business

After retiring at 27, former Ireland and Leinster back-row is bringing it all back home with a new family venture

Dan Leavy’s family have become the latest to join an Irish whiskey market, but they admit that they are some way off replicating Conor McGregor’s success story.

Former Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan, along with ex-Sevens star brother Adam, and father Donal, have joined with Doug Leddin to develop the Ogham brand but have conceded that it will take time for them to emulate the UFC star.

“He’s definitely winning at the moment anyway,” smiled Leavy, forced to retire prematurely through injury 13 months ago.

“We wouldn’t be following in his footsteps, but it does show that there is a pathway if you can leverage your profile and be able to build a strong brand, globally too.”

Irish whiskey may soon surpass Scotch in the lucrative US market, but worldwide sales of Scotch at 1.3 billion bottles dwarf the sales of the once powerful Irish whiskey, which languishes below 200 million bottles.

But with more than 45 distilleries in Ireland now comparted to a mere handful a decade ago, the Leavys and former Dingle Distillery man Leddin believe there is more than enough room for them to float upon the rising tide.

Ogham is a seven-year-old single malt – seven because that was Dan’s jersey number and also the sport in which brother Adam competed as an Olympian at Tokyo 2020, Sevens Rugby.

Dan Leavy is pictured in a promo picture for Ogham Whiskey

“When I got injured, it was a good opportunity because I had time in my hands to see if we could get something up and running. Is it viable?

“And I started meeting people who were big in the whiskey game and good businessmen and Doug was one of the first ones I met.

“And he was very, very keen to do something as well. He had already dreamed up the name and the brand.”

Leavy knew the end was nigh long before the curtain came down on his career at the age of just 27 after losing the battle to overcome a long-standing knee injury.

Planning for a career beyond rugby remains more important than ever.

“We had our first conversation literally about four years ago, but then we had Covid and two Leavy retirements, so it took a while to execute!

“But definitely, it is important to have something else going on outside rugby as a bit of an escape.

There are a lot of Leinster players with businesses on the outside. Ross Byrne has Star Folio, Caelan Doris EXCD Clothing, Jordan Larmour, Sigmoid Apparel, and Vakh Abdaladze with Taste of Georgia.

Leavy said: “So there are a lot of people doing similar things. I definitely think it is beneficial to have that.

“Rugby is an intense lifestyle, and it can be incredibly narrow-minded in terms of your only focused on what is going on at the weekend. Just focus, focus, focus.

“So if you do get a bit of time, it’s good to work a different side of your brain and prep what can happen post-rugby because it is definitely a short career."

Leavy added: “I had two seasons basically of trying to come back, when I had the chance to think of other options, see what else was going on, trying to better myself. So a gradual lead-in to retirement.

“And I poured a lot of energy into this and it is surreal to finally see it all taking shape."

Having time to plan his retirement didn’t necessarily make it any easier to swallow.

“I was quite frustrated in my last two seasons. Mentally, I knew what I had to do, but my body just couldn’t get me there.

“And I was definitely starting to deteriorate a little bit. It was kind of nice it was taken out of my hands a little bit, that I was told I had to retire. Because the type of person I am, I always want to keep plugging away and dig in.

“It’s tough now with the World Cup on the horizon and the Irish team doing so well, and Leinster going for trophies again. They’re the kind of games you wish you were involved in,

“But you can very quickly then forget about your day-to-day and how tough that was. The rehab, the icing, all the extras, and how hard that actually was. There are pros and cons.

“But I’m happy how things worked out once I take a step back and look at it. I’d a career I’m very proud of. I got to do some amazing things. I can leave rugby with my head held high and kick into everything else. That’s nice.”

Dan Leavy was speaking at the launch of his very own Ogham Irish Whiskey. Ogham’s first limited release will go on sale on May 18 via oghamwhiskey.com