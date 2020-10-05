Level 3 restrictions to impact on rugby as certain club action is put on hold

Club rugby in Ireland has been put on hold for at least three weeks. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Some club rugby action in Ireland has been put on hold for the next three weeks in light of the country moving to Level 3 lockdown restrictions.

The IRFU has published guidelines for the current restrictions, which have been issued to every club.

As of Wednesday morning, no club matches will be permitted to take place, outside of certain exemptions, while non-contact training will only be allowed in pods of up to 15. However, professional rugby is exempt from the restrictions and will continue, as will men and women's All-Ireland League and Community Series matches, U-20 Premier matches and adult provincial qualifying league matches.

These restrictions will remain in place for at least the next three weeks.

The IRFU have said that they are monitoring the situation for clubs under the jurisdiction of the Northern Ireland Executive and will update where appropriate.

The latest developments will come as a blow to clubs up and down the country, especially those who had just began the Energia All-Ireland League Community Series in recent weeks.

Online Editors