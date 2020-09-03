Leo Cullen rings the changes as Leinster and Munster teams named ahead of semi-final

Leinster and Munster have confirmed their teams for tomorrow's PRO14 semi-final clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen's holders have made twelve changes from the team that accounted for Ulster last weekend at the same venue with captain Johnny Sexton back to lead the team from number 10.

Jordan Larmour is back in the number 15 jersey with Hugo Keenan on the right wing and James Lowe over on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will form the centre partnership with Luke McGrath partnering Sexton in the half backs.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter line up in the front row with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy in the second row behind them.

Finally the back row sees Caelan Doris at blindside, with Will Connors at openside and finally Jack Conan at number eight.

There are three changes to the Munster side that defeated Connacht last week with Stephen Archer, Billy Holland and Jack O’Donoghue coming into the pack.

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls, who made his 100th PRO14 appearance last weekend, on either flank as Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell pair up in the centre for the third time.

JJ Hanrahan is partnered by Conor Murray in the half-backs while Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row.

Tadhg Beirne and Holland are in the engine room with captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and CJ Stander completing the starting XV.

Mike Haley has recently recovered from a calf injury and is in line for his first appearance since the return to rugby.

Teams:

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Ryan Baird

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Chris Cloete

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Mike Haley

Referee: Andrew Brace.

Kick-Off: 7.35pm

TV: Live on eir Sport with deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.45pm

Online Editors