Leo Cullen plays down fears over Sexton and Porter injuries but Leinster concerned over Deegan

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster is replaced Ross Byrne during the Guinness PRO14 match against Dragons at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leo Cullen says the decision to withdraw Johnny Sexton from the action 18 minutes into Leinster’s 35-5 win over the Dragons was taken as a “precaution”.

The Ireland captain felt some tightness in his calf and will be assessed on Saturday morning in the coming days.

The news will be monitored closely by Ireland coach Andy Farrell who will want Sexton on board for the first rescheduled Six Nations match against Italy at the Aviva Stadium in three weeks’ time.

Read More

Farrell will also be concerned about the sight of tighthead Andrew Porter and No 8 Max Deegan leaving the field injured so close to the return of international rugby.

Porter’s leg injury is of particular concern given Tadhg Furlong is in a race to be fit with a calf injury and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole, the third tighthead prop in the original Six Nations squad, has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Deegan’s knee is of most concern to Leinster after the second-half replacement was himself helped off in some discomfort. Ciaran Frawley also picked up a nasty-looking facial injury during the first-half.

“He’s fine,” Cullen said of Sexton. “Ciaran went off with a bang on his eye and Johnny, Andrew Porter, Max all had leg injuries. We’ll see the extent of all three tomorrow.

“I think they’re OK. Max looked the one… it’s his knee I think. The other two didn’t seem to be too bad.

“Johnny’s a precaution, yeah.”

Despite the injuries, Cullen was pleased with his team's performance in the five try win.

"It's strange. First and foremost, we'd love to have our big crowd of support, that's the big thing we miss. When the final whistle goes, it's silence in the ground," he said.

"But, overall, I thought the guys showed good intent to play and good energy, forced a lot of pressure on Dragons both sides of the ball. First half as good, obviously a few disruptions to deal with and manage. Ross (Byrne) and Tommy O'Brien came in, Tommy after 10 minutes, so overall we're pleased to get a win to get up and running.

"We've got a bonus-point win on the board and now we move onto the challenge of Treviso, a big, physical team. We saw their result in Ulster and we played them a lot last season, they were in our group in Europe.

"It's another big week for us and then we have a sort of break, the national guys will go off into camp for a new challenge so next week is probably the last opportunity for a lot of guys to put their hand up for selection for that as well."

Online Editors