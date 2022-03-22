Leo Cullen ‘optimistic’ James Ryan will be able to line out for Leinster again this season despite another HIA

James Ryan will be looked after as well as possible when he returns to Leinster duty following the latest in a lengthening list of concussive blows, with head coach Leo Cullen optimistic that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The Leinster lock was unable to return to the Twickenham pitch two weeks ago after undergoing his seventh Head Injury Assessment in 15 months, this time as a result of a head high tackle from Charlie Ewels that ended his involvement after just two minutes of play.

In November, it was announced that Ryan would see an ‘independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action’, but since then he has twice been removed from Six Nations games after receiving head injuries.

“We’re optimistic,” said Cullen last night.

“He obviously got a fair old whack in the game. It’s the type of tackle World Rugby are trying to get rid of. Everyone understands the red card, even though Charlie Ewels may have had no intent. He got it wrong and it leads to a player going off the field and James takes a whack.

He seems to have come through OK. He’s not back with us. He is just having some downtime at the moment. And we’ll make sure he’s seen by all the right people and we will look after him as best as we can.

“That’s the hardest part of the game at the moment, head knocks. Let’s call a spade a spade. We want to make sure we’re doing best by the players and we’ll make sure he’s looked after as well as possible.”

