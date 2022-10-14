Leo Cullen optimistic James Ryan avoided serious knee injury during Leinster’s gritty win over Connacht

Leinster's James Ryan and scrum coach Robin McBryde after leaving the field during the United Rugby Championship win over Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leo Cullen is optimistic James Ryan did not suffer a serious knee injury, after the Ireland lock was forced off during Leinster's gritty 10-0 win over Connacht.

Although Ryan initially looked in some discomfort, he was able to walk off the pitch.

Leinster will take on Munster at the Aviva Stadium next weekend, and Ryan is in a race to recover in time.

Andy Farrell is set to name his Ireland squad for the Autumn series next week, with the Ireland head coach now also sweating over Ryan's fitness.

Cullen has further concerns over Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier after a bruising encounter at the Sportsground.

The Leinster boss also revealed that in-form South African lock Jason Jenkins was due to be involved in Galway until he suffered a knock in training midweek.

“Jack, you see his eye had a cut in there,” Cullen said.

“We'll see how that settled down. James Ryan came off, just sort of twisted his knee awkwardly. Again, we'll see how that is. Then Josh van der Flier, his ankle.”

Although Tadhg Furlong was replaced at half-time on what was his first appearance of the season, Cullen allayed any fears surrounding the Ireland tighthead.

“Tadhg, that was the plan. Just get him through 40 minutes rather than get him to come back out again.”

Cullen was relieved to come away with a precious win that maintained Leinster’s unbeaten start to the season ahead of next week's showdown with Munster in Dublin.

“We started the game well,” Cullen added.

“Jeepers, you're looking out the window all afternoon thinking the weather is lovely here today and then you see the forecast, you kinda knew it was coming.

“We had some more chances to push on but couldn't quite nail them. Then Connacht come back into the game.

“It's a very difficult place to come. There's the crowd influence, they're into everything, aren't they? The Connacht players feed off that, so they made life difficult for us with their defence.

“You can see what it means to them. I think it's a great reflection of provincial rugby in Ireland. I know the game is not a classic but there is great intent and desire to represent and give everything to your team. That's the real positive.

“The form book does go out the window a little bit because the players want to give it everything.

“We're pleased with how our guys dug in over the course of the game.

“It's one of those ones where you're kinda like take your four points, get back on the bus and off you go again.”

Meanwhile, Cullen’s counterpart Andy Friend was left to rue an inaccurate performance from his side, who have now lost four of their five games this season.

“There were a lot of good things out there in terms of our physicality, our intent, our desire to try and play a full 80 minutes,” Connacht’s director of rugby said.

Read More

“What’s let us down at the moment is just not being able to execute when we’re in the (opposition) 22. We need to get better at that.

“You’re going up against one of the best teams in Europe here so you need to win physicality, you need to win accuracy. It was a pretty even contest in the physicality and we’re really proud of our blokes.

"They were immense out there, with their intent and desire to get bodies in front and to do damage.

"What we didn’t win was the clinical battle, and that’s where quality sides like Leinster, as much as you front up physically, if you don’t take your chances they’ll take theirs. And that’s what they did tonight.”

Friend was in no mood to look for a moral victory from tonight’s defeat.

“We don’t want to be the footy team that loses 10-0 and say we’re proud of that because it’s Leinster,” he added.

“We’re proud of the effort but we’re not pleased with the result and the fact that we left so many chances out there.

“I do think, and I do know, that our performances are getting better in every game. That was a better performance again but that’s another loss for us, so we’re one from five at the minute and we’ve got two games to finish this block and it’s important to get wins there.”