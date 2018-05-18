Sport Rugby

Friday 18 May 2018

Leo Cullen issues a positive update on the fitness of Rob Henshaw

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Des Berry

Leo Cullen is confident Robbie Henshaw will recover from a knee injury in time to make Ireland’s tour to Australia next month.

There has been an undercurrent of fear that the inside centre might miss the rest of the season due to a problem picked up in the Champions Cup final

“He has done a little bit of damage to his knee,” said Cullen.  “It is nothing too major, a few weeks.

“I talked to him in the gym today, He’s making quick progress. It is too just soon for him this week.”

This means Henshaw is in a race to make it back in time for the PRO14 League final at The Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, should Leinster overcome Munster in the semi-final tomorrow.

Online Editors

