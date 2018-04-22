Leo Cullen has been told by Joe Schmidt that he must send either Ross Byrne or Joey Carbery to Ulster - report

Independent.ie

Joe Schmidt and IRFU performance director David Nucifora have reportedly met with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen to inform him that he must choose whether he wants to keep Ross Byrne or Joey Carbery at the province next season.

