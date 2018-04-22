Leo Cullen has been told by by Joe Schmidt that he must send either Ross Byrne or Joey Carbery to Ulster - report
Joe Schmidt and IRFU performance director David Nucifora have reportedly met with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen to inform him that he must choose whether he wants to keep Ross Byrne or Joey Carbery at the province next season.
The Sunday Times reports that the Ireland head coach met with Cullen last weekend to inform him that one of his back-up fly-halves would need to go to Ulster in the summer, even though neither of them are keen on the move to the Kingspan Stadium.
According to the story, Cullen was not impressed that he was being pressurised into a decision in the same week he was preparing his side for a Champions Cup semi-final.
After the decision to revoke Paddy Jackson's contract in the wake of the Belfast Rape Trial, Ulster are bereft of options at number 10 with the inexperienced Johnny McPhillips the current first-choice flyhalf.
Schmidt is keen to get regular game-time into Carbery, who is Johnny Sexton's back-up 10 in the Ireland set-up, ahead of next year's World Cup in Japan.
Carbery has more often than not been deployed at full-back for Leinster this season with Byrne wearing the number 10 shirt when the Athy native and Sexton have been on international duty.
