Leinster’s Hugo Keenan warns Gloucester will go ‘full whack’ for Champions Cup rematch

Leinster are expecting to see a very different Gloucester in their Champions Cup clash at Kingsholm tomorrow with the hosts set to roll out their heavy hitters after a weakened team suffered a rout at the RDS before Christmas

Coach George Skivington left out most of his so-called A-listers for the round two fixture, but he’s expected to go much stronger when the sides are named this lunchtime.

Leo Cullen has a few high-profile absentees and has big calls to make in the back-three, midfield and back-row among other areas, with Jamie Osborne expected to feature with Charlie Ngatai joining Robbie Henshaw on the injury list.

“There will be a lot of changes, we’re expecting a different 23 from the RDS, they’ll go full whack,” Hugo Keenan said.

“They beat Bordeaux in their other game and eight of the 12 teams will qualify, they’re still definitely in the hunt in Europe, and will want to come out and win. They’re a proud team and it’s a tough place to go and a tough stadium to play in.

“It will be a serious challenge. It’s a very tough place to go, they’re a tough team to play against, the style they play, they’re quite pragmatic.”

Munster, meanwhile, are weighing up their options ahead of their game with Northampton at Thomond Park with Conor Murray under real pressure at scrum-half due to the performances of Craig Casey.

Graham Rowntree is expected to stick closely to the team that won in the round two game.

Ulster are out to arrest their slide in La Rochelle, while Connacht are looking to boost their seeding with a win at home to Brive.

Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed that it is to record a ‘Drive to Survive’-style documentary during the Guinness Six Nations this year, with the show set to be broadcast in 2024.