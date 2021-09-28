Leinster's Caelan Doris a doubt for Dragons tie as Harry Byrne returns and Connacht welcome Leva Fifita

Leinster's Caelan Doris, left, in action against Marcell Coetzee of Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster are fretting on the fitness of Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris ahead of Sunday's clash with the Dragons.

The 22-year-old came off in the first-half of his side's win over the Bulls in the opening game of their United Rugby Championship campaign last weekend and is now doubtful to make the trip to Wales.

Max Deegan came on for Doris and could come into the side this weekend, but Leo Cullen has plenty of options in his back-row with Dan Leavy among those in contention to play.

Harry Byrne has recovered from his foot problem and is pushing his brother Ross and Johnny Sexton for inclusion at Rodney Parade, while Jordan Larmour and Tommy O'Brien are nearing a return after their groin and hamstring issues.

Josh Murphy (calf), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee), Tom Clarkson (hamstring) and Jack Dunne remain sidelined.

Connacht, meanwhile, could hand new signing Leva Fifita his first start against the Bulls on Friday night.

The Tongan second-row missed the opening night defeat to Cardiff Blues with a finger injury, but has returned to training.

Caolin Blade is back from his achilles issue, but Colm Reilly will be out of action until early November while Bundee Aki (neck), Sam Illo (foot), Sean Masterson (achilles), Peter Robb (back) and Alex Wootton (calf) are all a few weeks away.

The Westerners have yet to confirm a signing to replace Denis Buckley who is on the long-term injury list with his knee issue, while Gavin Thornbury is also months away due to a shoulder issue.