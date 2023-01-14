Leinster will not be punished for playing ‘Up the Ra’ song

Leinster's Jordan Larmour scores his side's fourth try during their United Rugby Championship match with Connacht. Photo: Sportsfile

United Rugby Championship organisers have confirmed Leinster will not face any punishment for the playing of controversial Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony over the public address system after their win against Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Leinster issued an apology for the song, which features a pro-IRA chant ‘Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!’, being played, but were asked to explain what had happened by the tournament organisers.

The province submitted a detailed response which ran to almost 10,000 words to explain how the song had come to be played on their playlist.

In December, the Ireland women’s soccer team were fined €20,000 for chanting ‘Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!’ in the Hampden Park dressing room after they beat Scotland to qualify for the World Cup.

Leinster, whose players were filmed singing the song on a flight home from Glasgow after winning the PRO14 title in 2019, will not face a similar financial penalty after issuing their explanation.

The Irish Independent has seen a longer version of that video and the players stop singing before the ‘Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!’ line of the song which caused such offence when the women were filmed.

Leinster have been warned that any future offences could be punished.

“On January 3, the United Rugby Championship wrote to Leinster Rugby to seek a full explanation related to the playing of the song Celtic Symphony to examine a potential breach of disciplinary rules,” a URC statement read.

“Earlier this week, Leinster Rugby responded with a thorough and detailed response that outlined how the song came to be played in the stadium following their fixture with Connacht.

“It is clear by Leinster’s actions in the event to cut the song and their immediate public apology that this was not an intentional act.

“Additional measures to their match-day operations to prevent any such occurrence in the future provide further evidence of how seriously they have taken this matter.

“In response, the United Rugby Championship will not take disciplinary action against Leinster Rugby, however the incident has been noted should a similar occurrence related to the disciplinary rules happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, Conor Murray and Keith Earls’ Six Nations spots are in jeopardy after they were left out of Munster’s match-day 23 to face Northampton Saints in a pivotal Champions Cup clash.

Elsewhere, Leinster have travelled to Gloucester without James Lowe who has returned to New Zealand for family reasons.