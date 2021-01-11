Leinster welcome back James Lowe as Munster game set to go ahead on Saturday week

James Lowe has returned to full training and Leinster hope he will be fit and available for their trip to Thomond Park on Saturday week.

Although not yet confirmed, Guinness PRO14 organisers will reschedule the postponed St Stephen's Day derby between the traditional rivals for January 23 when the remaining rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages are postponed.

Leinster were due to host Northampton Saints on Friday night, but have cancelled their planned media activity in expectation that the game won't go ahead.

It remains to be seen if PRO14 organisers can bring forward a planned round for this weekend, but sources indicate the derby will take place next weekend.

Lowe picked up the groin injury in the days after Ireland's loss to England in November and hasn't played since.

His return will be a big boost to Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster who welcomed Jordan Larmour back to the fold for last weekend's win over Ulster.

Ciarán Frawley is also back training, but Seán Cronin has picked up a knee injury and Scott Penny has a neck problem.

Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong remain sidelined with their jaw and calf problems.

Online Editors