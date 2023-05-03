Leinster trio make shortlist for EPCR Player of the Year award

Three Leinster stars have been nominated among the five candidates shortlisted for this year’s EPCR Player of the Year award.

Last year’s winner, Josh van der Flier, has again made the elite final five following another series of outstanding performances in this season’s Champions Cup, and he is joined by fellow back row, Caelan Doris, as well as in-form centre, Garry Ringrose.

The Blues trio have the dynamic Grégory Alldritt for company, and the La Rochelle captain – who is set to lead his side against Leinster in the Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday May 20 – has been nominated among the final five for the third year in a row.

Despite the disappointment of his club’s Champions Cup exit to Leinster last weekend, Toulouse captain Antoine Dupont, a 2021 winner, is included once again.

The initial 15 nominees have been trimmed to five based on the combined verdict of a panel of judges along with almost 20,000 participants in the public vote.

Voting for one of the most coveted individual awards in world rugby has now reopened on epcrugby.com/epoty and the winner and recipient of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy will be announced following the Champions Cup final.

2023 EPCR Player of the Year shortlist

Grégory Aldritt (Stade Rochelais)

Caelan Doris (Leinster Rugby)

Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)

Judging Panel: Bryan Habana (two-time Heineken Champions Cup winner), Sarah Hunter (former England captain), Elma Smit (sports presenter and producer), Andy Goode (two-time Heineken Cup winner), Dimitri Yachvili (France Télévisions and Challenge Cup winner)

Roll of Honour

2022: Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)

2021: Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)

2020: Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

2019: Alex Goode (Saracens)

2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)

2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)

2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)

2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)

2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby)

2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby)

2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby – best player of first 15 years of European club rugby)