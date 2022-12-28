Leinster to make late call on Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors ahead of Connacht clash

Leinster have been boosted by news that Ireland duo Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors will step up their returns from respective knocks this week.

Tighthead Furlong has been nursing an ankle problem, while the luckless Connors has endured a tough injury spell on the sidelines, the latest of which has been a bicep issue for the back-row.

Neither player has been passed fit yet for the New Year's Day visit of Connacht to the RDS, and while Leinster will make a decision on Furlong and Connors' availability later in the week, Leo Cullen will not be inclined to rush them back into action.

Cullen confirmed that plenty of sore bodies reported for duty at training this morning in UCD following the St Stephen's Day win over Munster, but thankfully, there were no significant casualties from the bruising derby encounter.

Thomas Clarkson (arm), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain on the longer absentee list and will miss the Connacht clash.