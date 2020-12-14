Leinster sweat over Johnny Sexton fitness for Northampton clash

Leinster will give Johnny Sexton every chance to prove his fitness in time for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup clash at home to Northampton.

Sexton missed last weekend's win over Montpellier due to the dead leg he picked up in Ireland's final Autumn Nations Cup game against Scotland.

Although the Leinster skipper had been named on the bench for last week's trip to France, his leg tightened up in the captain's run and as a result, Sexton wasn't risked.

He will now be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability for Northampton.

Garry Ringrose is in with a chance of returning from his broken jaw, but like Sexton, the centre's fitness will be monitored as the week progresses.

Leo Cullen will also hope to be able to call upon Scott Fardy, despite the veteran lock jarring his knee in Montpellier.

In less positive news, however, Conor O'Brien has suffered a horrific setback and is now facing an even longer spell out.

The centre had been rehabbing a hamstring issue, but during training last week, O'Brien suffered a serious ACL injury, which will cost him a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Leinster will be without a host of big names for this weekend's game at the RDS, including Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Lowe (groin).

Ed Byrne (calf), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Jack Conan (neck), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) have also been ruled out with longer-term issues.

