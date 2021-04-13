Leinster show Irish sport the way for rapid testing – now the ball is in the Government's court

Leinster Rugby’s comprehensive plan to allow 2,000 fans to attend one of their matches on May 21 – even the UK, unofficially celebrating herd immunity yesterday, may not welcome supporters to a ground until Wembley a week later – is cautiously ambitious.

However, their proposals, backed by governing body, the IRFU, and with other national associations tangentially involved at this stage, is no solo run.

They are a direct response to the Government’s Rapid Testing Group’s recommendation to immediately implement antigen trial events which were submitted to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media last week.

This coincides with the news that more than 300,000 rapid antigen tests are set to introduced by a pharmaceutical company this month as businesses prepare for a return to work.

Leinster’s plan involves hosting a match where a pilot scheme for rapid antigen testing to detect Covid-19 would be trialled with a limited number of two-metre socially distant spectators.

Pre-match antigen testing would take place by appointment and would be on site at the RDS.

The chosen rapid antigen testing system is EU-approved and can successfully detect Covid-19 and all variants of concern.

The antigen tests would complement existing Covid-19 guidelines already in place at the RDS Arena for staff and teams.

Capacity for this proof of concept match at the RDS Arena will be capped at 2,000 spectators, just 11pc of normal match-day capacity.

This is a plan that has been circulating since last October before the resumption of the third and most penal lockdown.

Back then, a combined working party from the FAI, GAA and the IRFU submitted proposals to the Department of Sport around the return of supporters to grounds in a safe and Covid-19-compliant manner.The report made a number of recommendations but in particular the need for trial games ahead of any full reopening of stadia.

The subsequent spike in Covid transmission aborted these nascent suggestions but Leinster CEO Mick Dawson believes that the timing is now right to revisit the issue.

“This is an expertly researched project, which has been subject to robust scrutiny at every level, and we see it as a key contribution to the Government’s efforts to return our country to some form of normality,” he explained.

“This initiative has the potential to be used as a blueprint by all sporting, cultural and community organisations for the safe return of limited crowds to their events.”

Last week, the Government’s Rapid Testing Group, chaired by Professor Mark Ferguson, issued a report which also recommended the immediate use of antigen testing on a trial basis in schools, colleges, workplaces and sporting organisations as an additional tool to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, are believed to be strong proponents of deploying the antigen tests in order to reopen colleges and workplaces as soon as is practicable.

Sport, so often weaponised in this crisis, may now become a crucial beacon for hope to accompany a belated improvement in the glacial move towards increased vaccinations on the road to herd immunity.

“What we are offering the Government,” continues Dawson, “is a pilot test event that meets all the recommendations of the Rapid Testing Groups’ Report.

“This is an opportunity to show that matches with supporters are possible, under strict testing, supervision and management of course, and that there is a roadmap ahead that rugby and indeed all sports and events can follow.

“The lessons would be invaluable as the wider sports and entertainment industry looks to recover from the effects of the last 12 months.

“At some stage we have to take those first steps, and we believe that we have a robust and safe plan in place that will allow us to do just that, and plan for the safe return of all supporters from the beginning of next season.”

Sport may help to lead the way for Ireland’s return to a newer normal as it bids to welcome back its forlorn followers. Hopefully the Government will follow too.