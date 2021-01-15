Leinster set to host Gloucester as Champions Cup pool stage abandoned

Leinster are on alert as assistant coach and legendary former player Felipe Contepomi considers his options. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster are set to take on Gloucester at the RDS with Munster hosting Scarlets in the last 16 of this season's Heineken Champions Cup after organisers decided to abandon the pool stages and go straight to knock-out rugby.

Rounds three and four of the pool stages were scheduled to take place over the next two fortnights, but the tournament and the Challenge Cup were temporarily suspended after the French government issued a directive to its clubs over fears of the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Although confirmation is not expected until next week, English Premiership chief Darren Childs revealed that European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the body that runs the Champions and Challenge Cups, will use the four available weekends in April and May to run off the rest of the tournament.

Decision

"The decision was made by the EPCR executive," he said. "It was decided very quickly by all three leagues that we would complete the tournaments in the four weekends."

Instead of the planned two-legged quarter-finals, the top eight teams in Pools A and B will now go into a round of 16, while the remaining Champions Cup sides, including Ulster and Connacht, will go into the Challenge Cup.

Based on current rankings, Leinster, as the top side in Pool A, would face the bottom side in Pool B, Gloucester. Munster, as the fourth-ranked side in Pool B, would be up against the fifth-ranked side in Pool A, Scarlets.

Connacht, meanwhile, are facing a battle to keep hold of their head coach Andy Friend who is attracting interest in the southern hemisphere. It is understood the highly-rated Australian and his defence coach Pete Wilkins have options to move. Nigel Carolan would be the favourite to take over if Friend decided to move on.

Leinster, meanwhile, are also on alert as assistant coach and legendary former player Felipe Contepomi considers his options.

