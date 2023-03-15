Leinster schools cup final preview: Gonzaga look primed to lift trophy

Luke McLaughlin of Gonzaga College in action against Ciarán Mangan of Newbridge College in the Leinster schools cup semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile

This year marks Gonzaga College’s involvement in three of the last four Leinster Schools Senior Cup finals.

Twice they have been in this situation. Twice they have gone home without the trophy. That has got to hurt.

It is what you do with that pain that counts above all else. Each year, they have committed to going one better since 2019.

All the Sandford Road school has done this year is win at the highest clip in the province. They are on a mission.

The Leinster League title was added for the third straight time, excluding the Covid cancelled year of 2020. It is time they reached for and lifted the Holy Grail.

Certainly, there is enough quality from the returning number eight Paul Wilson, flanker Gavin O’Donnell, out-half Stephen McMahon, centre Jody Browne and full-back Hugo McLaughlin.

In addition, centre Aidan O’Flanagan, hooker Luke McLaughlin, tight-head Adam McVerry, lock Adam Wyley and back-five forward Morgan Tyrrell were all introduced from the bench.

It remains to be seen whether link man O’Donnell, an absolute scourge at the breakdown, has recovered from the injury that caused his early removal in the quarter-final win over St Mary’s.

If ’Zaga can capture and recycle the ball as regularly and as quickly as they want, there is every reason to believe this can be their year. At last.

Of course, if you are to win the Senior Cup for the first time, there is no better way to do it than to take out the 70-time governors of the competition.

Blackrock is not exactly known for its charity when it comes to winning, losing just 15 from 85 appearances on the biggest day for a stunning return of 8pc.

When it comes to memories, coach Justin Vanstone can call on the experience of back rowers Conor Tonge and Tom Brigg, wing Eoghan Walsh, centre Luke Kritzinger and scrum-half Oliver Coffey, their captain, as five starters back from 2022.

Out-half Conor O’Shaughnessy, prop Tom O’Riordan, hooker Mikey Yarr and flanker Jack Angulo also appeared in the second-half to join in the celebrations.

St Michael’s were able to expose holes in their game that, undoubtedly, ‘Rock will have been working assiduously to fill.

There is a sense the gap has closed considerably from last year. Only time will tell how close Gonzaga is to its first title; Blackrock to its 71st.

Blackrock College v Gonzaga College

Friday, RDS Arena, 1.0

Verdict - Gonzaga