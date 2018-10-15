Worry for Munster as Keith Earls undergoes hamstring scan while Conor Murray remains sidelined

Munster are assessing the fitness of Ireland star Keith Earls ahead of the crucial visit of Gloucester to Thomond Park this Saturday.

Johann van Graan's side got their Champions Cup campaign off to a solid start away to the Exeter Chiefs last weekend, upsetting the odds to secure a valuable 10-10 draw.

Gloucester travel to Limerick after edging past Castres in a tight affair at Kingsholm on Sunday, and this weekend's clash at Thomond Park will bring back fond memories of the Miracle Match encounter during the 2002/03 season.

Ahead of the game, Munster have released a medical update after their bruising encounter in Exeter. Keith Earls, who withdrew from the side after picking up a hamstring injury in the warm-up, will undergo a scan to assess the extent of the damage while Conor Murray has been ruled out once again as he recovers from a neck injury.

Sammy Arnold suffered a throat injury and had to spend the night in hospital while John Ryan injured his ankle. Both will be monitored this week to see if they are fit to face Gloucester.

Munster are also waiting on the fitness of Kiwi scrum-half Alby Mathewson, who is unlikely to play as he recovers from a knee injury suffered against Leinster.

Other players who are continuing their injury recovery are Liam O’Connor (knee), Conor Oliver (toe), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Conor Murray (neck), James Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (knee), Ronan O’Mahony (ankle), Calvin Nash (ankle).

