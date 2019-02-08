Sean O'Brien could be set for a surprise move to London Irish after the World Cup, according to reports.

Worry for Leinster and Ireland as Sean O'Brien linked with big-money Premiership move to join up with Declan Kidney

The Tullow Tank has played his entire career with Leinster and Ireland, but could begin a new chapter with the English club, who are on course to be promoted to the Gallagher Premiership next season.

London Irish have been rebuilding under Director of Rugby Declan Kidney and head coach Les Kiss and are currently nine points clear of Ealing Trailfinders in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Rugbypass are reporting that O'Brien is considering a lucrative three-year deal to move to the English side, who have already reportedly signed out-half Paddy Jackson to a contract for next season as well as Australian international Nick Phipps at scrum-half.

All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo is another superstar who has been linked with a move to the resurgent club.

O'Brien will turn 32 next week and after competing in what could be his third World Cup later this year, might feel that the time is right to have a new experience to finish out his career.

Online Editors