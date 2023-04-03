‘World class’ Leinster are the ‘envy’ of the rugby world says Leicester coach Wigglesworth

Leicester Tigers coach Richard Wigglesworth says his side are up against the team that is “the envy of clubs all over the globe” this Friday.

The English champions are rank outsiders for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, but the former scrum-half says he and his players won’t be daunted by the challenge.

Leicester booked their place with a gritty win over Edinburgh at Welford Road, the venue where they lost to Leinster at this stage last season.

Wigglesworth, who took over when Steve Borthwick moved to the England job and will join him there at the end of this season, is full of praise for Leo Cullen’s men.

“Leinster are a world-class side, literally, with something like 30 Test capped players providing depth that is the envy of clubs all over the globe,” he told the Leicester website.

“They are a team who move the ball brilliantly and that comes on the back of the incredible cohesion they have as players.

“This is a group of players that have spent almost their entire lives, let alone professional careers, playing together through the Irish system, from school to Leinster and then even on the international stage for Ireland, where they dominate that squad.

“We know the challenge that is ahead of us, we know the quality of side we will come up against and that excites us; we want to play the big games, be a part of the big moments together.”

Leinster are unbeaten since losing the United Rugby Championship semi-final to the Bulls at the end of last season, whereas Leicester are third in the Premiership with 10 wins from 18 games.

“The season they have had has been without fault, having not lost in either Europe or the URC,” Wigglesworth said.

“I think the only game they haven't come away with a win was a draw, which shows the dominance they have had.

“It's a big game on a big stage, where they have moved it to the biggest stadium in the country, and will be wanting to continue their impressive run in this European competition.

“Only two of our players have ever played at this ground (the Aviva Stadium) for Tigers, which adds another layer of unknown for us as a group going over there next Friday night, and one of them, in Ben Youngs, is currently sidelined with injury.

“That's the nature of a season though, you get knocks and as the games come thick and fast it stretches your group.

“It's not new for us, we have been here before with a long injury list and been tested in terms of depth every year; the Premiership pushes blokes to the extreme and then Europe comes and does the same, we just focus on those we have available and preparing that group the best we can.”

After a period in the doldrums, the two-time European champions are back where they want to be.

“This week two years ago, Leicester Tigers are playing in the Challenge Cup knockout stages and fighting to get out of the bottom half of the Premiership,” Wigglesworth said.

“Now, here we are, taking on a side who have been in six Champions Cup finals in the past decade and won four of them. Leinster are a European powerhouse and pride themselves on that, it's how they measure their seasons every year.”